Who will win the Northumberland Plate based on previous trends?

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The Northumberland Plate (3.15 Newcastle) is the feature race in Britain on Saturday. We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winner.

Spot the plot

Thirteen of the last 19 winners had run no more than twice on the Flat that year.

Seeking one laid out for the race naturally means dismissing those who ran at Royal Ascot last week, and only three of the last 20 winners had competed at that meeting. This counts against leading fancies Valiancy and Sing Us A Song, who ran in the Copper Horse Stakes.

Whatever route your fancy has taken, a big run the time before is essential when the last 17 winners had all finished at least fifth. The last nine were all first or second. This race takes no prisoners and cold horses are instantly opposable.

Weight no barrier

It was four years ago when Trueshan produced one of the great weight-carrying performances of the modern era when defying a mark of 120 and the mammoth burden of 10st 8lb.

Big weights are no longer feared. For years lightweights were the way to go and in 2013 Tominator became the first winner with more than 9st 4lb since 1995. However, the fact there’s now a consolation race reiterates how difficult it can be to secure a run these days and consequently the weights are now compressed.

Seven of the last 15 winners carried at least 9st 3lb and 12 were BHA rated 96 or higher.

Golden oldies

Four-year-olds are always well represented and this age group is responsible for a few towards the head of the market, including Valiancy, Circus Of Rome and Sing Us A Song.

This is turning into a big ask for youngsters as this age group has contributed to only two winners during the last 14 years despite a high number of runners. Five-year-olds have captured four during the period, with the other six shared between six-, seven- and nine-year-olds.

It follows that inexperienced horses get found out. Caravan Of Hope, on his ninth start, is the only winner since 2002 to have had fewer than ten races and 18 of the others had raced at least 16 times.

Northumberland Plate verdict: who fits the key trends?

There are plenty of reasons for seeing beyond the market pace-setters Valiancy, Circus Of Rome and Sing Us A Song.

The ideal candidate will be older than four, armed with big-field experience and heading to Gosforth Park on the back of a light campaign. If a past winner on Tapeta, or at least proven on the surface, then all the better.

At lengthy odds there could be a big run in Alan King’s eight-year-old Blazeon Five, a Tapeta winner who will be fresher than many having had three months off since finishing runner-up at Newbury in April.

Tony Martin’s Zanndabad is second choice, arriving here after a troubled run in the Chester Cup.

Blazeon Five 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Alan King

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