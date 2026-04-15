Who will win the 2026 Scottish Grand National based on previous trends?

One of the year's biggest betting heats, the Scottish Grand National (3.35 ) takes place at Ayr on Saturday. We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winner.

Weight stops trains

This is a below-par running when Blaze The Way is heading the weights off a handicap mark of only 145.

The Irish challenger faces some task under 12st when only Grey Abbey has defied more than 11st 10lb since Red Rum in 1974. Howard Johnson’s winner progressed to a mark of 169, which reiterates the quality he had.

Blaze The Way: tops the weights Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The only other winners in the last 20 years to carry more than 11st 3lb were Vicente (11st 10lb; 2017) and Captain Cody, who won under 11st 14lb 12 months ago. Sixteen of the last 22 winners had 11st or less, while since 1982 no fewer than 13 were out of the handicap.

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Novices on the march

When Godsmejudge won in 2013 he became the eighth novice to do the business in 20 years. He also beat a fellow novice in Big Occasion with another, Tour Des Champs, in fourth. This trend remains very strong, with Vicente, Joe Farrell, Mighty Thunder, Macdermott and Captain Cody all adding to their tally since 2016.

This naturally heightens interest in first-season chasers. Market leaders King Of Answers and Quebecois fall into this category, yet burdened with big weights neither can be considered.

Kim Roque (left): six-year-old has a solid profile Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kim Roque can be off 10st 13lb. He’s a tender six-year-old, though 2024 winner Macdermott was of the same age when, on only his sixth run over fences, he became the first successful six-year-old since Earth Summit in 1994. Kim Roque has had seven starts as a chaser and there have been plenty of winners with fewer runs over fences than that.

Follow those in form

Horses to have lost their form can struggle to rediscover it this late in the season and 12 of the last 16 winners finished in the top five last time out, and the majority would have contested competitive handicaps. One of the exceptions was Captain Cody, who was third in his last completed start. Ten of those 12 were in the top three.

Cheltenham form invariably enters the equation. Fourteen winners in the last 43 years were beaten at the festival, finishing 837P5875PP235U.

This race comes late in the season and it’s important to bear in mind that no winner in the last 14 years had raced more than six times earlier in the campaign.

Talking tactics

This is one staying handicap in which it is difficult to win from off the pace.

The occasional winner will emerge from midfield or worse, as did Captain Cody last year under a Harry Cobden masterclass, but winners tend to race handily (as did Macdermott two years ago) and relying on hold-up performers can be a dangerous game.

Harry Cobden and Willie Mullins: won the 2025 Scottish National with Captain Cody Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Naturally, to last home after racing prominently takes an abundance of stamina, and 13 of the last 14 winners had all won races over at least 3m. One of the exceptions was Captain Cody, who the time before was placed at 3m on soft ground.

Scottish Grand National 2026 verdict: who fits the key trends?

The eyes are drawn to Joseph O’Brien’s novice Kim Roque . The glaring negative in his profile is a lack of winning form over at least three miles, and yet all he did was stay on when fourth over the extended 3m2f of the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He’s also part-owned by a proud Scotsman in Ronnie Bartlett, so this race has probably been on the radar for a while.

Kim Roque 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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