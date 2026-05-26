Who takes on Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on Thursday?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Godolphin’s Ombudsman will take on five rivals in the Group 3 Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.12) at Sandown on Thursday as he prepares for what promises to be one of the most competitive races at Royal Ascot.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old was last seen winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March and capped off an excellent campaign last season when narrowly beaten by Calandagan in the Champion Stakes. He looks set to renew rivalry with the French raider when attempting to defend his crown in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at next month's royal meeting.

Ombudsman: winner in Dubai last time Credit: Dubai Racing Club

"We’ve declared Ombudsman for Sandown on Thursday," said John Gosden. "He’s in good order. The race is going to bring him on to where we want him at Ascot. None of us has failed to be impressed by Daryz, who has been exceptional this season. The Prince of Wales's Stakes looks like the race of the meeting."

"When you train them in the winter, you have to hit the pause button when you get home. It’s quite tough training them through January and February to run in March and then you have the whole summer season, so we deliberately backed away afterwards but he seems happy and well in himself."

Ombudsman's main rival on Thursday looks to be the Andrew Balding-trained Almeric , who is still searching for his first Group victory. Oisin Murphy's mount was last seen finishing third in the Gordon Richards Stakes over the same course and distance.

Almeric: takes on Ombudsman at Sandown Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Charlie Appleby is represented by Arabian Light and Bedouin Prince , both of whom are returning from campaigns in the UAE. Arabian Light was last seen when narrowly denied in Group 3 company at Meydan, while lightly raced Bedouin Prince is yet to race at Group level in Britain.

Wathnan Racing field their new recruit and recent Listed winner Gethin , who produced a career-best effort when making a winning return in the Magnolia Stakes on the all-weather in April for trainer Owen Burrows.

Wimbledon Hawkeye completes the field as he makes his first start since November, having performed well in competitive company in Britain last season. Trainer James Owen has booked Cieren Fallon for the ride.

Derby runner-up makes his return

Lazy Griff (left) makes his four-year-old debut Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Charlie Johnston sends out Lazy Griff for his first start as a four-year-old in the Group 3 Star Sports Henry II Stakes (6.12 ).

The Middleham Park-owned colt finished behind Derby hero Lambourn on three occasions last season and has not been seen since a third in the Irish Derby last June.

He will face eight rivals in the £95,000 contest, and Johnston said: "He's coming back from 11 months off after having knee surgery, so running him on quick ground first time back would be a concern. I'd like to run him; he's in good order and ready to go.

"There's not an obvious or easy Plan B. There's a mile-and-a-half Group 2 at Chantilly on Sunday which is the only obvious alternative in the next ten days. The Henry II would be perfect in that it will tell us whether we should be going to the Gold Cup or not, but it will be ground-dependent.

"At the moment he's entered in Group 1s from a mile and a half to two and a half miles. We thought he'd improve for the St Leger trip and thought he could be a top-class Cup horse, but at the same time he's a dual Derby-placed horse and we shouldn't just assume that he's slow.

"A race like the Irish St Leger would be his D-day for the year but if we could go via a Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup that would be nice.

Sweet William lines up for the Gosdens Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

John and Thady Gosden are represented by Sweet William , who made a winning seasonal debut in the Sagaro Stakes earlier this month, while the oldest runner in the field is the globetrotting ten-year-old Dubai Future for Godolphin.

Yorkshire Cup third Epic Poet and fourth-placed Furthur line up for David O’Meara and Andrew Balding respectively.

Brigadier Gerard Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Ombudsman William Buick

​Almeric Oisin Murphy

Arabian Light Ryan Moore

Bedouin Prince Connor Planas

Gethin James Doyle

​Wimbledon Hawkeye Cieren Fallon

Henry II Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Sweet William Robert Halvin

Beylerbeyi Edward Greatrex

Dubai Future David Probert

Duke of Oxford David Egan

Epic Poet Daniel Tudhope

Paradias Rossa Ryan

Furthur Oisin Murphy

Lazy Griff William Buick

Read these next:

Kieran Shoemark relishing battles with Daryz and Ombudsman after 'very special' Curragh success with Almaqam

Is Juddmonte's unbeaten Item the one to end Aidan O'Brien's Derby dominance?

Ranked: Juddmonte's trainers by the number of winners they have sent out for the operation in the last five years

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.