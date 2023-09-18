'He's run a blinder in the race before' - Mr Wagyu team line up third Ayr Gold Cup attempt

John Quinn is confident of another bold showing from Mr Wagyu in the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday after he featured among 146 confirmations for the £180,000 contest.

The eight-year-old is no stranger to the track, having won twice over course and distance and being placed third and fifth in the big race in the past two years.

Mr Wagyu, who finished third in the "Bold Lad" Sprint Handicap at the Curragh this month, has made seven appearances at the Scottish venue and Quinn believes his experience will stand him in good stead.

He said: "We were delighted with him at the Curragh and he's come out of the race really well, so we're looking forward to running him at Ayr. These older horses show likings for tracks and you have to bear that in mind. He's run a blinder in the Ayr Gold Cup before and seems in good nick. There's a bit of rain forecast but he wouldn't want it too quick nowadays so I think it'll be nice ground for him."

Mick Appleby enjoyed a number of big victories during Doncaster’s St Leger festival, including Big Evs in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes, and he could saddle two in the Ayr feature. Alongside Royal Parade , last year’s Gold Cup third Juan Les Pins could run again after finishing behind Commanche Falls in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York last month.

The ground could be a key factor for the six-year-old, and Appleby said: "He's in good order but if it went too soft then he probably wouldn't run. He's well in for the Gold Cup because his handicap mark has gone up and he has improved since, but a lot of it will depend on the ground."

Ayr clerk of the course Graeme Anderson believes the three-day meeting, which begins on Thursday, could start on the softer side of good ground following heavy rain on Sunday night. The ground on Monday morning was described as good following 15mm of rainfall and further rain is expected over the next few days.

Anderson said: "I'd hope we'd start the first day around the good to soft, good or good, good to soft mark if the forecast is correct. If it does change then it could go slightly easier, but that's what I anticipate at the moment. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers over the three days and Saturday looks completely dry, but we all know it changes every day."

