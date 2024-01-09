Who does Britain's most in-form trainer rely on today as she bids to enhance her 67 per cent strike-rate?

Ruth Jefferson is Britain's most in-form trainer and she sends out one runner on Tuesday as she bids to boost her red-hot strike-rate.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer has been operating at a 67 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight and relies on Autumn Return in the 2m½f mares' handicap hurdle (1.10 ) at Market Rasen.

The seven-year-old was successful on her last start at Musselburgh in November and, while she has a 4lb rise in the weights to contend with, she already has successful form over course and distance in September 2022.

Jefferson said: "She's got a big weight but that's not a huge problem. Compared to races of a similar level, it's good prize-money on offer and we've got to go for it."

Maintained her progress when odds-on winner at Musselburgh; a 4lb rise is not too big a blow

Jefferson enjoyed a fine festive period when two of her three runners won, with her only beaten horse finishing an encouraging second, and operated at a 29 per cent strike-rate last month. She operated at a 33 per cent strike-rate in November.

She said: "We could've done with the third one going in as well! They've been running really well on the whole throughout the season. They've mainly been doing what they've been supposed to be doing."

Autumn Return clashes with Shelikesthelights , who must bounce back from a disappointing return at Wincanton in late October.

However, her trainer Fergal O'Brien has a 21 per cent strike-rate at the Lincolnshire track in the last five seasons, with her jockey Paddy Brennan also operating at the same strike-rate at the course in the same period.

