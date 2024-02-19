Who are the star names in contention for Saturday's big races at Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell?

Fourteen staying chasers remain in contention for the £150,000 Coral Trophy (3.37 ) at Kempton on Saturday following the latest confirmations stage.

Last year's runner-up Flegmatik could bid to avenge his defeat, while 2022 one-two Cap Du Nord and Kitty's Light have also stood their ground for Christian Williams. Paul Nicholls could be represented by Solo and Il Ridoto .

Also on the card, Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Nickle Back has been given the option of the Pendil Novices' Chase (2.27 ) by trainer Sarah Humphrey.

Nickle Back jumped immaculately in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

The eight-year-old, a seven-length winner at Sandown, could meet fellow Grade 1 winner Le Patron again, with both among nine entries for the Grade 2.

Kempton's card is one of the last points for prospective Cheltenham Festival candidates to stake their claims, and there could be some Triumph Hurdle clues in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50 ), in which exciting juvenile Givemefive has been entered.

Owned by major-winning golfers Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka, along with the latter's close friend Daniel Gambill, Givemefive was among eight entries for the Adonis, along with the Gary Moore-trained Peking Opera and the unbeaten Kalif Du Berlais for Paul Nicholls.

Givemefive has also been given the option of the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (3.00 ) by trainer Harry Derham.

At Newcastle, 16 remain in contention for the Eider Handicap Chase (2.08 ), including the rapidly improving Anglers Crag .

The Brian Ellison-trained nine-year-old rattled off a hat-trick with an impressive success at Musselburgh this month and his rivals could include regional national specialist Tommie Beau and last year's Midlands National winner Major Dundee .

Coral Trophy Handicap Chase (3.37 Kempton, Saturday)

Coral: 4 Flegmatik, 5 Forward Plan, 6 Lord Baddesley, Tweed Skirt, 8 Al Dancer, Il Ridoto, 12 Blackjack Magic, Bowtogreatness, Killer Kane, Kitty’s Light, Solo, 16 Cap Du Nord, 20 Unanswered Prayers, 25 Sam Brown

Eider Handicap Chase (2.08 Newcastle, Saturday)

Coral: 7-2 Anglers Crag, 4 Git Maker, 7 Fenland Tiger, 8 Tommie Beau, 10 Major Dundee, 12 Flower Of Scotland, Gold Clermont, The Galloping Bear, Christopher Wood, Twoshotsoftequila, Your Own Story, 16 Cruz Control, 20 Rath An Iuir, Prince Des Fichaux, 33 Sidi Ismael, 66 Easy Bucks

Lord North heads Winter Derby contenders

Lord North: set to run in the Winter Derby again Credit: Mark Cranham

At Southwell, Britain's other Premier raceday on Saturday along with Kempton, Lord North will follow the same path in his bid for a record-extending fourth Dubai Turf win next month and heads a three-strong John and Thady Gosden attack on the BetUK Winter Derby (3.20 ) on Saturday.

The eight-year-old impressively landed the race last year before striking in Meydan and attempts to become the only horse to win successive runnings of the Group 3, which will be run at Southwell for the first time after being switched from its previous home at Lingfield.

Lord North has not been seen since winning his third Dubai Turf last March, but will make his comeback in a prep run before his historic attempt to win the $6 million Group 1 for the fourth year in a row. The gelding has won it outright twice, as well as dead-heating with the Japanese-trained Panthalassa in 2022.

The Gosdens are also set to be represented by Listed winner Lion's Pride and 2021 winner Forest Of Dean , as the yard bids for a fifth Winter Derby win in its last six years. Their rivals could include the Charlie Appleby-trained Military Order , a leading contender for the Derby last year, who was among nine left in contention at Monday's confirmations stage.

Robert Havlin has been booked to ride Lord North with Benoit de la Sayette on Lion's Pride and Kieran O'Neill jocked up on Forest Of Dean.

John Gosden said: "We hope to have three runners in the Winter Derby in Lord North, Lion's Pride and Forest Of Dean. The trip of 1m3f is not ideal for Lord North but we are sticking to the same route with him and then going back to the Dubai Turf."

Winter Derby (3.20 Southwell, Saturday)

Coral: 7-4 Lion’s Pride, 11-4 Lord North, 4 Military Order, 5 Tyrrhenian Sea, 8 Eydon, 9 Teumessias Fox, 20 Forest Of Dean, 25 Sir Busker, 33 Claymore,

