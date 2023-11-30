Which tracks are inspecting in Britain and Ireland and how are things looking for this weekend's jump racing?

Sub-zero temperatures are set to hit Britain and Ireland for the next few nights and the weekend jumps action potentially could be impacted. Here is the state of play for the jumps fixtures in the coming days . . .

Friday

Doncaster – good, good to soft in places. Inspection at 7.30am

Temperature forecast to drop to -2C on Thursday night and not expected to rise above 0C until 9.30am on Friday. Take-offs, landings and vulnerable areas are covered. First race at 11.45.

Musselburgh – good to soft, soft in places

A low risk of wintry showers on Thursday. It could drop to -2C on Friday morning before a high of 1C after midday according to the Met Office. First race at 11.55.

Newbury – good to soft (hurdles), good to soft, good in places (chase). Inspection at 7.30am

Temperature could drop to -3C on Thursday night with a high of 3C on Friday. Entire track is covered. First race at 12.10.

Saturday

Newbury – good to soft (hurdles), good to soft, good in places (chase)

Temperature could drop to as low as -5C on Friday night with freezing fog with high of upto 3C on Saturday. Entire track will be covered again after racing on Friday. First race at 11.55.

Newcastle – soft, good to soft in places

Snow showers forecast on Thursday and Friday. Temperature could drop to -3C on Friday night and slow to rise on Saturday. Frost covers down. First race at 11.35.

Doncaster – good, good to soft in places

Temperature forecast to drop to -3C on Friday night and reach 1C on Saturday. Take-offs, landings and vulnerable areas are covered. First race at 11.49.

Bangor – soft, heavy in places

No frost in the ground on Thursday morning. Overnight low of -4C on Friday night and forecast to rise to 4C on Saturday. Crossings, take-offs, landings and other susceptible areas were covered with fleece on Wednesday. First race at 12.36.

Fairyhouse – soft

Potential for scattered wintry showers and officials are monitoring the forecast. Could drop to -2C on Friday night with a high of 4C on Saturday. First race at 11.45.

Sunday

Carlisle – good to soft, soft in places (hurdle)

Chase races have been cancelled to allocate resources fully to hurdles course. Chance of wintry showers and overnight temperatures consistently dropping below zero (as low as -5C). Daytime temperature no higher than 3C. Frost sheets have been deployed to racing line and bypasses. First race at 12.35.

Leicester – soft, heavy in places (hurdle), good to soft, soft on Flat course crossings (chase)

Forecast -2C, -4C and -3C for next three nights. Possible snow showers on Sunday with temperature rising to 3C. First race at 12.45.

Fairyhouse – soft

Potential for scattered wintry showers and officials are monitoring the forecast. Could drop to -1C on Saturday night with a high of 6C on Sunday. First race at 11.55.

