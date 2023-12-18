Which leading hopes does Venetia Williams rely on today to continue her red-hot form this season?

Venetia Williams continues to be in red-hot form and she bids to enhance her fine run with two leading chances at Plumpton on Monday.

The Grade 1 and Grand National-winning trainer is operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, including five winners since Thursday. She has enjoyed a terrific December so far, operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate this month.

That formidable form followed a brilliant November for Williams, when she had 17 winners at a strike-rate of 33 per cent, which was capped with glory in the Betfair Chase with Royale Pagaille. She has two runners on Monday, both at the Sussex track.

She saddles strong favourite Oxygen , who will be ridden by regular jockey Charlie Deutsch, in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase (1.10 ).

The five-year-old thrived on his comeback and on his first start since a wind operation when winning at Lingfield last month, and bids to defy an 8lb rise in the weights for that two-length success.

Deutsch has also been in very good form this month, and is operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Spotlight comment

Sparingly raced since French hurdle win (soft) in late 2021 but returned from wind surgery with a pleasing display on chase debut at Lingfield last month (2m4f, good to soft) when jumping economically and winning with plenty in hand; up 8lb in a better race but has potential at this level.

Oxygen 13:10 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Williams also saddles the unexposed In D'Or , who bids for a first win in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle (1.40 ) on the card.

Owned and ridden by David Maxwell, the five-year-old has raced only once in Britain when a 20-length third at Fontwell in January, and has a 329-day absence to overcome.

Spotlight comment

Placed on all three hurdling starts, twice on heavy ground in France last year and, most recently, when third on British debut at Fontwell (2m3f, good to soft) in January; possibilities if tuned up after absence.

In D'Or 13:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Mr David Maxwell (3lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

