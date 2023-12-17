Which jockey heads to Southwell for his sole ride of the day looking to maintain his red-hot form?

Fergus Gillard will aim to continue his flying form when he heads to Southwell for just one ride on the well-fancied Globe Player .

The 21-year-old jockey rode out his 7lb claim on Innisfree Lad at Doncaster on Friday and he will bid to follow up that success aboard the market leader in the 2m4½f conditional handicap hurdle (3.30 ).

Gillard will team up with Stuart Edmunds for just the second time, and the trainer is hoping the four-year-old can build on his two placed efforts this season on his handicap debut.

"It's always good to have a jockey in form like Fergus," said Edmunds. "I think it's the right race for Globe Player and over the right sort of trip. He goes on the ground and he's unexposed, so he should run well."

Friday's success was Gillard's third win from his last six rides and his eighth winner of the season, having claimed half of those successes with trainer Dan Skelton.

He enjoyed his best campaign in 2020-21 with 22 winners, which included Graded victory on Main Fact in the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock for David Pipe.

Gillard is operating at a 17 per cent strike-rate this campaign. He scored aboard Aurigny Mill in Wincanton's feature contest on Tuesday and Artemis Kimbo at Leicester on Wednesday.

Spotlight comment

Scopey type who has improved with racing and although unable to stretch a smart bumper performer at Leicester last month (2m4f, heavy) he nevertheless kept at it on the flat; should continue to improve now handicapping.

Globe Player 15:30 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

