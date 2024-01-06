Which horses could thrive in the testing conditions at Newcastle and Wincanton today?

The wet weather has already claimed Sandown's flagship card, but there are still five meetings in Britain and Ireland including jumps fixtures from Newcastle and Wincanton.

However, conditions are heavy at Wincanton and soft, heavy in places at Newcastle so we've picked out some horses who perform well on testing ground . . .

12.30 Newcastle: 2m½f novice limited handicap chase

The Nicky Richards-trained eight-year-old suffered a luckless defeat at Doncaster last time but could make up for that back on his favoured testing ground.

Findthetime was badly hampered by a faller at Doncaster but rallied well to be beaten seven lengths. However, he thrived on heavy ground on his penultimate start at Wetherby, registering a career-best Racing Post Rating of 127 with his length success.

Three of his four wins have come on soft ground or worse and Conor Rabbitt claims a valuable 5lb in this small-field contest.

Findthetime 12:30 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb) Tnr: Nicky Richards

1.05 Newcastle: 2m7½f handicap hurdle

Trained by Gillian Boanas, the nine-year-old regularly runs well when the mud is flying and, while he has only one win from 11 starts, that crucially came over course and distance on soft ground in January 2020, which produced a career-best RPR of 114.

He has been seen only four times since, with two lengthy absences, but he looked back to near his best when beaten only a neck on heavy ground at Hexham last month and has reigning champion jockey Brian Hughes on board.

Teescomponentstrig 13:05 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Gillian Boanas

2.05 Wincanton: 1m7f handicap hurdle

The four-year-old needed a few runs to get going for trainer Nigel Hawke but put it all together when causing a 33-1 shock at Sedgefield in November.

That two-and-a-quarter-length win came on soft ground, while she also had encouraging form on soft to heavy on the Flat in Ireland when trained by Jim Bolger.

She finished fourth at Leopardstown behind the high-class Warm Heart, who subsequently went on to win two Group 1s and although she has a lofty mark of 93 to contend with, she remains unexposed against older rivals.

Feach Amach 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Murtagh Tnr: Nigel Hawke

2.40 Wincanton: 2m4f handicap chase

Venetia Williams' horses have been running terrifically all season, with the trainer operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate, and her runners typically thrive in testing conditions.

That is the case with this progressive eight-year-old, who arrives in search of a hat-trick following wins at Ffos Las and Fakenham, where he scored easily by 12 lengths.

Those victories came on soft and heavy ground and, while he has a 7lb hike in the weights to contend with, conditions are in his favour.

Georges Saint 14:40 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

