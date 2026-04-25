'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground

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Sir AP McCoy has criticised the state of the ground at Sandown for the season's jumps finale card on Saturday, when a going description of good, good to firm in places led to a series of high-profile non-runners on the day that British racing crowns its champions.

Sandown became the latest late-season festival fixture in Britain to suffer from major on-the-day defections after the JP McManus-owned Jonbon was taken out of the bet365 Celebration Chase, while the same owner's Montregard was also declared a non-runner in the bet365 Gold Cup.

McCoy's comments follow on from controversy at the Cheltenham Festival where Fact To File was a late absentee from the Ryanair Chase, when McManus and trainer Willie Mullins blamed what they felt was a lack of watering for the decision.

The 20-time champion jockey has been a close ally of McManus since he was appointed his retained rider back in 2004, and continues to be a key part of the owner's team, in addition to his broadcasting commitments.

Speaking on ITV Racing shortly after news broke of Jonbon and Montregard being taken out, McCoy said: "It's nothing to do with Jonbon. I actually think a Grade 1 day of jump racing shouldn't have any description of good to firm on any ground. I think good ground is perfectly acceptable for everyone.

"I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track. Punchestown is next week, and I know people will say it's always raining in Ireland, but I guarantee there won't be anything better than good to soft there, no matter how dry it is.

"I think you should make it fair to Grade 1 horses. When you have that many horses coming out like today, the punters are losing out."

Later in the day the McManus-owned Last Kingdom was also withdrawn from the final handicap on the card, but his trainers were far from the only ones to draw the same conclusion, with a total of ten non-runners across the last four races on account of the ground.

Nicky Henderson: questioned the wisdom of racing on Friday before Saturday's Jumps Finale card Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Speaking of the decision to take Jonbon out, Nicky Henderson said: "Nico [de Boinville] and I walked the course this morning. You start on one thing, but as the races go by it gets quicker and quicker and you can't stop it unfortunately.

"It was just too quick for Jonbon, but Edwardstone winning was a great result. It was a joint decision by JP and me, but he's very good like that. A lot of it I thought they had done very well, but it tightens up all day. The first race definitely had the best ground."

Henderson added: "It's quick and if you're going to race on the Friday, you have to pay the penalty, I fear, because he [clerk of the course Andrew Cooper] loses a day that should have been solid watering [of the jumps track]. I'm not saying they shouldn't [race]. [But] he loses a full day when that needed saturating, not racing on."

Cooper said he agreed with McCoy's belief on avoiding good to firm as part of the description, but argued that the recent hot and dry weather had made it almost inevitable.

Andrew Cooper: the vastly experienced clerk of Sandown and Epsom

"I'm not sure that anyone is disputing a description of good, good to firm in places in jumping terms," said Cooper. "That's what we've called it all week. We wanted to try to get to good if we could and which we do in most years.

"We had three days of 20C and haven't got there so we haven't changed the ground from good, good to firm in places which is how I think it's riding."

Asked if he disputed McCoy's opinion about avoiding ground which is faster than good for big meetings, Cooper added: "I think that's absolutely right, but we've been faced with five or six weeks of dry weather. We haven't had a millimetre of rain here in April and had an upturn in temperature this week. Without that upturn in temperatures, I think we'd have just about got to good. We wouldn't have got to any better than that."

Cooper also said that, given the exceptional run of dry weather this year, having to water the Flat course ahead of Friday had cost his staff two days of irrigation on the two jumps tracks.

Asked if having a Flat meeting on the Friday makes life harder for him and his team, he said: "In a year like this, yes it does, because it means that perhaps two days in a seven-day working week we're having to think about watering the Flat track. So you'd have another two days on the jumps track.

"Most years you don't have to go anywhere near the Flat track, but you always expect to be watering the jumps course. We had to because otherwise the Flat track would have been like a road."

Analysis: The ground at Sandown was fast, but fine

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

With only 1mm of rain reported to have fallen on Sandown in April, it was always going to be a struggle to provide conditions that were anything other than quick.

Officials watered the track after racing on Friday, and again in places on the morning of the jumps finale meeting. It was not enough for plenty, evidently, with 20 non-runners and most of those citing unsuitable ground as the reason.

Notwithstanding trainer Tom Lacey's nuanced comments – that the ground generally was okay but certain take-offs and landings were 'very tight' – there was nothing to suggest this ground was anything other than safe. Most times went below Racing Post standard, but no course records were threatened and in most of the races you could find a faster running without having to go back as much as a decade.

Calls to move this day away from Sandown seem like a classic case of treating symptoms rather than the cause. The ground was fast, but fine.

The more important point is that fewer jumps horses than ever are cleared to run on any ground that contains the word 'firm' in its description, however far down the description it might crop up. If changes are to be made, then the blame needs to be moved away from Andrew Cooper's reluctance to add even more water.

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