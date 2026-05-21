When will racing return to Chelmsford - and what is holding it up?

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Chelmsford remains in a state of limbo with no racing having taken place at the course since March after the company running the venue went into administration. The next scheduled fixture is set to take place on June 4, but what is the likelihood of it going ahead – and of racing resuming at all at the track?

A quick refresher

In March, Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL), which had been licensed to run racing at Chelmsford, went into administration. With a company in administration not able to run a fixture – although special dispensation was given to run one raceday – a new licence needed to be granted to allow racing to continue in the longer term.

Management at Chelmsford had hoped that Golden Mile Racing Limited (GMRL) would be able to step in, but discovered on April 1 the BHA “did not consider it appropriate” to grant it a licence due to concerns around GLEL’s creditor position, the ownership of racecourse fixtures and the suitability of GMRL's directors.

The decision to pull the plug on Chelmsford’s licence was strongly criticised by the racecourse and trainers, who had been preparing horses for the track’s marquee two-day Good Friday meeting on April 2-3.

Has Chelmsford appealed?

An appeal was lodged by Chelmsford against the decision and is set to be heard by the independent licensing committee.

In a statement on its website, Chelmsford said that “we intend to resume racing before the start of June” and it would keep customers updated as to when it would be operational again.

However, the track’s final scheduled meeting in May, which was due to take place on Thursday, has been cancelled, while the BHA’s racing administration website shows the raceday on June 4 as being abandoned.

Furthermore, the next raceday listed on Chelmsford City’s own website is July 5, which features the Listed Queen Charlotte Stakes.

According to several sources, this is because the appeal is not expected to be heard before the end of June at the earliest.

Chelmsford: appeal unlikely to be heard before the end of June Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Are there any other options?

Racing could resume at Chelmsford before any appeal is heard if an agreement is struck between the owners of the venue and a third party, who could run it on their behalf.

Before the course was shut down, the Racing Post understands Chelmsford approached other organisations, including the Jockey Club, about taking on the running of the track in the short term but no deal could be reached in time.

Last month, John Holmes resigned as a director of GMRL, potentially assuaging concerns around the running of the company. However, he remains a person of significant control (PSC) through his company Holmes Land Holdings Limited and his sons Nathan and Jonathan are also involved in the running and oversight of GMRL as a director and PSC respectively.

Is there anything else to consider?

An additional issue surrounding Chelmsford is its place in the 2027 fixture list, which is being discussed and compiled in advance of a planned autumn publication.

Chelmsford had been due to host 37 racedays in 2026 and whether these meetings are included in next year’s fixture list – and if so, where – if a licence is not granted to run the racecourse before the fixture list comes out is a further conundrum for the BHA.

Chelmsford did not respond to a request for comment by the Racing Post, while a BHA spokesman declined to comment on the appeal process.

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