'When I'm fit and well and strong I will take my licence out' - Eddie Ahern eyes return to the saddle as ten-year ban ends

Classic-winning jockey Eddie Ahern is on a mission to regain his riding licence after the end of a ten-year BHA ban, and he has taken an important first step by accepting a work-riding role with William Haggas.

Since Saturday, Ahern has journeyed from his home in Leicestershire to ride out four lots for Haggas in Newmarket, a 160-mile round trip, after his ban for passing on inside information and failing to ride a horse on its merits came to an end in May.

The 45-year-old, who won the Irish St Leger on Duncan in 2011, suffered a serious leg injury last year when a horse he was breaking in at home reared over on him. Despite initially having a plate and then a frame on his leg, he spent eight months on crutches and is still unable to run. However, he said he was determined to get back in trim to add to his tally of more than 1,400 winners worldwide.