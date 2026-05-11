What is equine influenza? Everything you need to know about the disease after a rise in cases in Britain

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A significant rise in cases of equine influenza in Britain has caused concern within the racing industry. Here is everything you need to know about the disease and what it could mean for the sport.

What is equine influenza?

Equine influenza, also known as equine flu, is a contagious disease that causes flu-like symptoms in horses. Although the chances of it being fatal are low if diagnosed, it can cause horses to become weak and vulnerable if they are not treated. The symptoms can include a high temperature, loss of appetite, tiredness and swollen glands around the jaw.

Why is it in the news?

The BHA last month published a story regarding the equine infectious diseases surveillance (EIDS) team identifying a rise in the number of reported cases of equine influenza in Britain.

Although the governing body said they had not been made aware of any confirmed cases within training yards, the alert level for potential interaction of the disease for horses was raised.

Last week, Plumpton's fixture – due to take place on Sunday – was cancelled as a result of an outbreak of equine influenza and EHV-4, equine herpes, in a yard immediately adjacent to the racecourse.

This decision was made after it was discovered that an unvaccinated non-thoroughbred horse tested positive for equine flu. Although no other horses within that yard had come into contact with the disease, the meeting was called off as a precautionary measure.

What does it mean for racing?

At this stage, the cases of equine influenza reported have been identified in non-thoroughbred horses, and Plumpton's meeting on Sunday is the only fixture that has been impacted.

However, racing has been affected by an outbreak in the past. In February 2019, the sport was forced to shut down for six days, with many yards across Britain forced to go into lockdown. It was the biggest impact on the sport since the foot and mouth crisis in 2001, which resulted in the cancellation of the Cheltenham Festival.

With every racehorse in Britain required to be vaccinated, and booster jabs administered no more than six months apart, the chance of them being infected by the disease is reduced. However, the BHA has warned trainers to monitor their horses in case of any signs of infection.

What can be done to prevent it?

The EIDS team has produced information for trainers and others, with advice on how to minimise risk and what to do if a horse comes into contact with the virus.

Last week, the BHA's director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, James Given, said: "Equine flu is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among horses, including through the air and over a widespread distance, which is why we must take appropriate steps to minimise any risk of onward transmission.

"We have also seen a significant recent rise in the number of equine flu outbreaks across the country, in the non-thoroughbred herd. I urge trainers and teams to remain vigilant in their own biosecurity measures and being alert to the signs of infection."

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Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard

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