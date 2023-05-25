What happens next with the incoming major changes to the fixture list?

The principles underpinning , but the finer details are still to emerge.

The BHA is aiming to publish next year's schedule in the early autumn, September being the most likely date.

Further details of how innovations such as Premier racing and how the Saturday "shop window" will work will be developed over the coming weeks.

Key to that will be funding, which will include dialogue and submissions to the Levy Board. That is a standard process during the compilation of the fixture list, but it will be informed this year by the agreement of the key principles by the BHA board this week.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "The funding process every year is a really complex jigsaw to put together, but rest assured the discussions have already begun at the commercial committee, although we can't second guess colleagues at the Levy Board."

The commercial committee will also develop the metrics and key performance indicators to calculate the effectiveness of the measures introduced.

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said the changes would be tested over an initial two-year period with the aim of permanently adopting the measures that have been a success.

The proposals to shake up the 2024 fixture list, which have been agreed this week, are the most pressing elements of the wider industry strategy, work on which began last autumn.

Aside from the "future racing product" project, to which the fixture list changes announced on Thursday relate, there are five other customer-focused elements within the strategy: owners, betting, fan engagement and promotion, investment, and product presentation.

Work is also being carried out on equine welfare, integrity, people – driven by a new industry people board – and corporate social responsibility.

