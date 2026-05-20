What happened during Peter Savill's tenure as BHB chair?

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Peter Savill was a publishing and travel entrepreneur best known as the owner of the brilliant juvenile Celtic Swing when he became BHB chair in 1998.

Savill ran on a platform of modernisation and improving the sport’s finances, which he succeeded with, but this ambition also brought him into conflict with parties over access to data.

Notably, this came when attempting to charge newspapers a premium for publishing racecards, a confrontational approach which was withdrawn when media companies said they would simply stop carrying them.