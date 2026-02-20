What an evening

Nicky Henderson (left): is reluctant to commit Constitution Hill to plans Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nicky Henderson: "I think he's enjoyed himself. To go racing and do that for him is lovely because it probably hasn't been as much fun for him as it should have been. He's enjoyed it, I think Oisin has, and we [looking at Michael Buckley, owner] have in the end."

Buckley: "I've got to say, when you hear people like this [the crowd and reception] it makes me cry. Nicky's always had this view he's a special horse and today he's shown everybody. He's a little bit older than most horses starting out on the Flat, but he's something special and people love him and I love them for loving him."

Nicky again on the plan: "He has a career and we probably should have done this four years ago. It's lovely, we're in tears tonight, but we've had a few different tears over the last few years. It's nice to be back with positive vibes and we've lots to look forward to and lots of decisions to make. I thought this would tell us what to do and it opens up a lot of doors, we could do a lot of things so we'll have to think long and hard.

"It'd be lovely to say 'we'll do this' but I don't think we can at this moment. Of course it includes the Champion Hurdle, the only think is he's not a summer Flat horse."