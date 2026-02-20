- More
He's back! Constitution Hill wows on Flat debut with spine-tingling victory under Oisin Murphy at Southwell
Summary
Constitution Hill delivers on his Flat debut at Southwell with a sublime performance under Oisin Murphy in the 1m4f novice stakes.
The dual Champion Hurdle winner is now 7-4 for the Cheltenham Festival after his nine-and-a-half-length success.
Let us know your thoughts about today's success at liveblog@racingpost.com.
What an evening
Thank you so much for joining me this evening on the live blog covering Constitution Hill's Flat debut.
Thankfully he walked the walk and we were rewarded with a freakish performance. We couldn't have asked for any more.
Okay, so he wasn't against Grade 1 animals, but he's a nine-year-old by Blue Bresil. I think what we saw was good enough to get very excited.
Will he run in the Champion Hurdle? I think connections will be very tempted now he's had a positive racecourse experience.
I hope everyone has enjoyed this evening and has a good weekend.
PS For those waiting with bated breath, my big tip for tomorrow is Lookaway in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase (3.35).
'I love this horse so much'
Gary Neenan says: "I love this horse so much. What a performance. Every sport needs a superstar and he is it."
Hear, hear, Gary! That was a magnificent performance and the whole occasion has been wonderful for racing.
'Please don't risk him over hurdles'
Linda Sadler has been in touch.
She says: "Well done Nicky and all your team. Please don’t risk him over hurdles. He has a great future on the Flat. Royal Ascot beckons. Everyone loves and admires him. Thanks to the champion."
Do you agree?
A well-deserved pat
Wonderful scenes at Southwell
'It's lovely, we're in tears tonight, but we've had a few different tears over the last few years'
Nicky Henderson: "I think he's enjoyed himself. To go racing and do that for him is lovely because it probably hasn't been as much fun for him as it should have been. He's enjoyed it, I think Oisin has, and we [looking at Michael Buckley, owner] have in the end."
Buckley: "I've got to say, when you hear people like this [the crowd and reception] it makes me cry. Nicky's always had this view he's a special horse and today he's shown everybody. He's a little bit older than most horses starting out on the Flat, but he's something special and people love him and I love them for loving him."
Nicky again on the plan: "He has a career and we probably should have done this four years ago. It's lovely, we're in tears tonight, but we've had a few different tears over the last few years. It's nice to be back with positive vibes and we've lots to look forward to and lots of decisions to make. I thought this would tell us what to do and it opens up a lot of doors, we could do a lot of things so we'll have to think long and hard.
"It'd be lovely to say 'we'll do this' but I don't think we can at this moment. Of course it includes the Champion Hurdle, the only think is he's not a summer Flat horse."
Poetry in motion
Shortening still
Constitution Hill has been trimmed again to 7-4 favourite (from 9-4) for the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
'He felt like a machine at home'
Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: "He felt like a machine at home. There wasn't a lot of strength in depth in that race and if he continues on the Flat he'll have tougher assignments – but the feel was the exact same today.
"For a big horse who's been jumping he has a lot of speed and is a joy to ride. It's great he's getting such a reception. It'd have been easy to blast off in front but I wanted to get in amongst them and give him an idea of what a Flat race is like.
"His next assignment if he ran on the Flat would probably be in a black type race."
Official result
1 Constitution Hill 6-4f
2 Square Necker 9-4
3 Gambino 12-1
Champion Hurdle odds slashed
Constitution Hill is 9-4 favourite from 3-1 for the Champion Hurdle and 33-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup.
CONSTITUTION HILL WINS AT SOUTHWELL
Wow, wow, wow!
Constitution Hill absolutely BOLTS UP on his Flat debut in the 1m4f novice stakes at Southwell.
That's what everyone at the track and at home wanted to see. What a spectacular performance.
The big race is just moments away . . .
Finding a spot
Attendance figure
Is 3,520 according to Sam Cone from Arc.
I think we can safely assume that's a considerable increase on anything the track has seen recently.
'I genuinely thought he could win something like the Ascot Gold Cup'
Oli Barnard has also caught up with two racegoers who have made the journey down from Chester.
Tom Creswell's only other visit to Southwell was for City Of Troy's pre-Breeders' Cup Classic gallop in 2024.
He said: “I would’ve been gutted if he wasn’t running. A couple of years ago I genuinely thought he could win something like the Ascot Gold Cup.
"Whether the run will tee him up for the Champion Hurdle, you’ll have to ask me after the race.
"I think if Sir Gino hadn’t got injured, there’s no way Constitution Hill would run at Cheltenham.
"People have been cynical about it, but him running here has got everybody talking about racing – is that such a bad thing?”
The blogger is back
Liam Headd has caught up with a famous face on track.
Stephen Power, who also goes by the name of the Racing Blogger, has made the three-hour-plus journey to see "the mighty Constitution Hill".
Power is making his first visit to the Nottighamshire-based track, and hopes we can see the brilliant nine-year-old back to his best.
He said: "I'm here to see the mighty Constitution Hill. It's my first time at Southwell, and hopefully, we see a horse that has the ability we once saw. If not, it'll be a long drive home.
"If he scrapes home, I'll be happy enough. He's nine, but talk of Royal Ascot and a career on the Flat is complete nonsense. I'm hoping he wins tonight and we see him at Cheltenham, where he belongs.
"I hope he puts in something that shows us a spark."
Lights on or lights off?
'It’s by far the busiest evening meeting I have ever seen here'
Oli Barnard has caught up with course photographer Tony Knapton.
I’m sitting in the press room next to the course photographer at Southwell Racecourse, Tony Knapton, who has been here for 32 years and has never seen an evening meeting draw this kind of crowd.
He said: "It’s by far the busiest evening meeting I have ever seen here. It's great for the course to have a horse like Constitution Hill running here.
"These Friday Night Live events seem like quite a success."
With each race the crowd seems to be getting bigger – and noisier – as I suspect many people have delayed their arrival for one race only . . .
Festival build-up
Cheltenham Festival preparations are gathering apace and here's Tom Park's view on the Constitution Hill conundrum.
In case you missed it, the meeting received a blow earlier when the ante-post Triumph Hurdle favourite Narciso Has was ruled out.
Get in touch with any opinions or bets at liveblog@racingpost.com.