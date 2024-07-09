What chance of an Oisin Murphy six-timer? We assess the championship leader's Tuesday rides at Lingfield

Three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy has pulled 21 winners clear of William Buick in this year's championship battle. Murphy looks to have a great chance of extending that lead today at Lingfield, where he has six rides, while Buick heads to Pontefract for just one. Here's how we rate his mount's chances...

2.25 Lingfield

Odds: 5-2

Spotlight comment: 0-8; runner-up three times in small fields over 1m4f-2m on turf/AW last year but has regressed this campaign (1m6f/2m); others preferred.

Fox Vision 14:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Roger Varian

2.55 Lingfield

Odds: 7-2

Spotlight comment: Has at least won a race, coming over 1m at Kempton in January; also placed in a C&D handicap two runs back and she's one of the better options.

Run Joy Run 14:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Adam West

3.25 Lingfield

Odds: 2-1

Spotlight comment: Regularly threatened as a 2yo and she made a winning start to 2024 in a C&D handicap in January; two fair efforts this summer after a break and she should be in the thick of it once again.

All Agleam 15:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.55 Lingfield

Odds: 17-2

Spotlight comment: Can pick holes in recent handicap form over 1m and 1m2f and her latest front-running fourth of six at Leicester (1m2f) was no forward step; needs something new for the return to AW.

Alvesta 15:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.55 Lingfield

Odds: 2-1

Spotlight comment: C&D win for Jane Chapple-Hyam in January; blinkers were left off for his stable debut here last month and he made it 2-2 at the track with a cosy success; 3lb higher but still low mileage and needs serious consideration.

Delta Legend 16:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Gay Kelleway

5.30 Lingfield

Odds: 4-1

Spotlight comment: Ended 2023 with a comfortable Bath success (6f, soft); fair effort at Windsor on his reappearance in April; Oisin Murphy booked and he's one to take seriously.

Gherkin 17:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Stuart Kittow

