What can the De la Hey horses achieve next season? Robbie Wilders assesses how Pic D'Orhy et al may fare in new surroundings

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Paul Nicholls' blow of losing the Johnny and Samantha de la Hey-owned horses comes a year after several smart prospects were moved from the yard. Robbie Wilders assesses how those horses fared upon leaving Ditcheat and projects what the future holds for the De la Hey battalions.

The departing stars from last summer and what happened next

Act Of Innocence

This six-year-old made a bright start for Nicholls last February, finishing fourth to Sober Glory in a Listed bumper before justifying short odds to win a softer race at Taunton. He went on to land the Sidney Banks for Nicky Henderson before faring best of the British novices in the Turners at Cheltenham when second to King Rasko Grey.