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What can the De la Hey horses achieve next season? Robbie Wilders assesses how Pic D'Orhy et al may fare in new surroundings
Our tipster also reflects on how last season's high-profile Ditcheat departures prospered
Paul Nicholls' blow of losing the Johnny and Samantha de la Hey-owned horses comes a year after several smart prospects were moved from the yard. Robbie Wilders assesses how those horses fared upon leaving Ditcheat and projects what the future holds for the De la Hey battalions.
The departing stars from last summer and what happened next
This six-year-old made a bright start for Nicholls last February, finishing fourth to Sober Glory in a Listed bumper before justifying short odds to win a softer race at Taunton. He went on to land the Sidney Banks for Nicky Henderson before faring best of the British novices in the Turners at Cheltenham when second to King Rasko Grey.
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Published on inBritain
Last updated
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- Ditcheat rollercoaster - the highs and lows in a turbulent 12 months for Paul Nicholls
- The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed
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- 'It's disappointing after all the success we've had together' - major blow for Paul Nicholls as leading owner removes horses
- 'He ran 70 times, which is a massive number for any horse' - Bamapour, history-maker for Martin Pipe, dies aged 36
- Ditcheat rollercoaster - the highs and lows in a turbulent 12 months for Paul Nicholls
- The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed
- Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
- 'It's disappointing after all the success we've had together' - major blow for Paul Nicholls as leading owner removes horses