'What a man - and he’s completely forgotten' - Sir Mark Prescott leads Epsom memorial campaign for historic figure

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Sir Mark Prescott is leading a campaign for a memorial to be introduced at Epsom for Stanley Wootton, who was credited with playing a pivotal role in the track and Derby’s evolution.

Australian native Wootton, the son of champion Flat trainer Richard, was awarded a Military Cross for his efforts at war for Britain and was even erroneously reported dead in numerous newspapers during the Battle of the Somme.

Wootton returned to Britain and eventually took over the training licence from his father and became a key figure in Epsom, purchasing 180 acres of land around Epsom and Walton Downs, including gallops and the location of the Derby start.

Wootton’s family name is etched in British racing history, with his older brother Frank becoming a four-time champion Flat jockey before the age of 19.

Prescott told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think he’s entirely forgotten. Stanley rode the winner of the Chester Cup when he was 14. When he was 19 war broke out and he joined up to fight for a country that wasn’t even his own.

“He was at Passchendaele and the Somme, and on his way to Palestine was shipwrecked. He and eight people survived and the other 200 drowned. He got to Palestine where he won a MC (Military Cross) and the citation says he continually went single-handedly into the enemy trenches until he had to be restrained and was wounded twice.

“He came back to England, took over from his father and started training with four horses and within four years he was leading trainer numerically in Britain, training out of Epsom. He trained very successfully and made a business out of apprentices and at one time had 23 apprentices riding for him at one time. His horses were cheaply bought and well placed."

On his contribution to Epsom, Prescott added: “During the 1960s he acquired Epsom Downs, Walton and Downs, and that comprises the start of the Derby and most of the gallops, and in 1969, he granted a 999-year lease of the Downs to the Levy Board at a peppercorn rent.

“In his spare time he became mayor of Epsom, director of Kempton and the manager of the Owners Association and Trainers Association. What a man – and he’s completely forgotten. I think he deserves to be remembered. There isn’t a memorial or a statue or anything to him at the racecourse, but there is in the town. I’d like him to have a memorial and have given Epsom a nudge.”

Wootton, who died in 1986, is noted as an “Epsom and Walton Downs Benefactor” on a plaque on his old home in the town, and is jointly remembered on a plaque at the Epsom Downs car park alongside former Levy Board chairman Lord Wigg for "their outstanding contribution to the preservation of these Downs".

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