'We've strived for more quality - and I think we've got it now' - Fergal O'Brien gears up for huge season

Happy in his work: Fergal O'Brien enjoys a cuppa on a cold Cotswolds morning
Fergal O'Brien: trained 141 winners last seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The fast-growing Fergal O'Brien stable will be even larger at the end of October when a new barn opens but the trainer said it was an increase in quality young horses which had him most excited before the start of the core jumps season.

Only Paul Nicholls trained more than the 141 winners O'Brien sent out last season but it was his two – Dysart Enos and Punctuation – at the Grand National meeting in April which the trainer believes were most significant, evidence the Gloucestershire trainer could beat the best on the big stage.

Only a week after Aintree, O'Brien topped the Cheltenham sales to take home £250,000 point-to-point winner Oak Grove for Chris Giles, an owner who has come on board since O'Brien moved to the purpose-build Ravenswell Farm in 2019, and he hopes that expensive buy can set a precedent.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 10:35, 9 October 2023
