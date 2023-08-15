'We've navigated volatility' - 888 chief pleased with half-year results and brushes off regulatory issues

888, the parent company of William Hill, expressed satisfaction at its half-year results for 2023 on Tuesday morning despite a turbulent few months that has included the Gambling Commission reviewing the organisation's licence.

Group revenue rose by 165 per cent to £882 million, while adjusted ebitda grew 211 per cent to £156m due to the acquisition of William Hill last July.

The group's UK and Ireland online business achieved a ten per cent rise in active customers, but revenue was down nine per cent, reflecting the implementation of "proactive safety measures" which has driven a shift to lower-spending players. 888 suggested this put the group in a strong position to handle any regulatory changes introduced as part of the British government's white paper, with a 12-week public consultation ongoing until October on affordability checks.

888 also said that it did not expect the ongoing probe by the Gambling Commission to affect its operations.

However, the company registered a loss of £32.5m after tax in the period up to June 30, as against a profit of £12m in the same period last year, driven by increased costs and expenditure related to the acquisition.

Adjusted profit after tax was down 63 per cent on 2022 at £11.8m (from £31.9m), but £66m of cash synergies were delivered in the first half of the year, which means a full target benefit of £150m is set to be realised in 2024 – 12 months earlier than planned.

That was highlighted by 888 chair Lord Mendelsohn, who is holding the fort until Per Widerstrom takes over as chief executive in October.

Widerstrom replaces Itai Pazner, who left abruptly in January following the suspension of the company's VIP activities in the Middle East over failures in its anti-money laundering (AML) processes.

Mendelsohn said: "I'm very pleased with the progress we have made in the first half of the year as the group delivered against the plans we committed to at our investor day last year, while also successfully navigating business, market and regulatory volatility.

"We made very strong progress with the execution of our integration plan and we now expect to realise the full £150m of synergies in 2024, a year earlier than the original plan. Our strong cash discipline and higher profits also enabled a 0.5x reduction in our leverage. We have successfully delivered against our focused market strategy, changing the mix of our revenue and creating a more profitable and sustainable platform for future growth."

888's statement also referenced the Gambling Commission's review of its licence, which emerged last month after it was revealed a stake in the firm had been purchased by an investment group including gambling industry heavyweight Kenny Alexander, the owner of star mare Honeysuckle.

That group, FS Gaming, also includes former Betfair chief financial officer Stephen Morana and other figures who worked for GVC Holdings, which is now known as Entain and had interests in Turkey that have caught the attention of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

It emerged recently Entain had set aside £585m to cover any potential penalty, but 888's statement on Tuesday added: "Management note that the ongoing GBGC licence review has been considered, however, no downside scenarios have been modelled as we believe the likelihood of a licence suspension materialising is remote."

888's share price was down 1.55 per cent on Tuesday morning.

Read these next:

Affordability proposals are not 'frictionless' warns Flutter chief

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain sets aside £585 million to settle HMRC bribery investigation

Racing must react as another leading punter says no to affordability checks

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.