'We've got some fun horses' - Crisfords excited by Lincoln duo and their team for new Flat season

Fresh from going close with Algiers in the Dubai World Cup the Crisfords are hunting big-race glory again with leading hope in Saturday's Lincoln ()

Algiers finished runner-up to Japanese star Ushba Tesoro in the flagship event at Meydan on Saturday and attention now turns to Doncaster's Flat Turf season opener, with Awaal the 5-1 second favourite for the Lincoln.

The father and son training duo of Simon and Ed Crisford are still basking in the pride of Algiers' second-placed effort at Meydan, which earned £2 million.