Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We've got some fun horses' - Crisfords excited by Lincoln duo and their team for new Flat season

Simon and Ed Crisford pose with their Dubai World Cup hope Algiers at Millennium Stables
Simon and Ed Crisford with Algiers, who finished second in the Dubai World CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Fresh from going close with Algiers in the Dubai World Cup the Crisfords are hunting big-race glory again with leading hope Awaal in Saturday's Lincoln (3.35

Algiers finished runner-up to Japanese star Ushba Tesoro in the flagship event at Meydan on Saturday and attention now turns to Doncaster's Flat Turf season opener, with Awaal the 5-1 second favourite for the Lincoln.

The father and son training duo of Simon and Ed Crisford are still basking in the pride of Algiers' second-placed effort at Meydan, which earned £2 million.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 15:13, 27 March 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain