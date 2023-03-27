'We've got some fun horses' - Crisfords excited by Lincoln duo and their team for new Flat season
Simon and Ed Crisford with Algiers, who finished second in the Dubai World CupCredit: Edward Whitaker
Fresh from going close with Algiers in the Dubai World Cup the Crisfords are hunting big-race glory again with leading hope Awaal in Saturday's Lincoln (3.35)
Algiers finished runner-up to Japanese star Ushba Tesoro in the flagship event at Meydan on Saturday and attention now turns to Doncaster's Flat Turf season opener, with Awaal the 5-1 second favourite for the Lincoln.
The father and son training duo of Simon and Ed Crisford are still basking in the pride of Algiers' second-placed effort at Meydan, which earned £2 million.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Matt RennieReporter
Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 15:13, 27 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement