'We’ve got as close as anyone has' - Gethin camp eyeing return to Sandown for Coral-Eclipse after Ombudsman form boost

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The horse who pushed Wednesday's awesome Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Ombudsman to within a neck at Sandown last month is on track for the Coral-Eclipse.

Gethin only bowed narrowly and late to Godolphin's star in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes last time, with his conqueror's Royal Ascot performance help bolstering confidence from the Owen Burrows camp.

"We watched it with interest," the trainer said. "I know he had a 7lb penalty against us, but that was as good a performance as I’ve seen. It will be interesting to see what rating he gets after that.

"We’ve got as close as anyone has, even allowing for the penalty. Even last year, old Anmaat got closer than any of those lot did on Wednesday. We’re happy with our fella."

It is not yet known whether the rematch will be on July 4, with joint-trainer John Gosden saying the Juddmonte International at York was the "major target" for Ombudsman.

Ombudsman: a runaway winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday for the second year running Credit: Edward Whitaker

The five-year-old was beaten by a neck in last year's Eclipse behind Delacroix and heads the betting at evens, while Gethin is an 8-1 shot to wreak his revenge.

"We’ve got the Eclipse in our minds, whether or not Ombudsman will turn up there I’m not sure," Burrows said. "He certainly franked the form anyway. I’d rather he didn’t turn up, but we couldn’t run away from him. It would be much nicer not to see him there from my point of view, but if he does then he does."

Gethin has always been highly regarded by Burrows and his team, and while he was an impressive winner of the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in April, it is hoped he can soon fulfil his Group 1 potential. As well as the Eclipse, he holds entries in the King George, Irish Champion Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

"Sandown was only our lad’s sixth run so he’s entitled to come forward," Burrows said. "He’s got to go and do it again now, but hopefully we’re in the right place. I think he’ll be better with a bit more juice in the ground, but he handles it.

"It was nice fast ground in the Brigadier Gerard and I’m sure it will be similar for the Eclipse. He’s in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on the Sunday, but we’re favouring Sandown."

Gethin: has an array of Group 1 entries Credit: Edward Whitaker

Other possible rivals for Gethin in the Coral-Eclipse include Opera Ballo and Gstaad, who finished third and second in the Queen Anne and St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

Gstaad's trainer Aidan O'Brien could also run the Prix du Jockey Club first and second Constitution River and Hawk Mountain.

Coral-Eclipse, Sandown, July 4

Coral: Evens Ombudsman, 5 Constitution River, Hawk Mountain, 6 Opera Ballo, 8 Gethin, 10 Gstaad, 12 A Boy Named Susie, Daryz, Saddadd, 14 Calandagan, 16 bar.

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