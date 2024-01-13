'We've given ourselves the option' - Harry Fry ponders Dublin Racing Festival entry for Boothill
Boothill could bid to complete another successful foray to Ireland for Harry Fry after the trainer confirmed the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase remained under consideration for the yard's leading chaser.
The nine-year-old is one of two British runners with an entry at the Dublin Racing Festival next month alongside the James Owen-trained Burdett Road, and could take on a strong field in the Grade 1 chase on February 4, which features entries from Dinoblue, Allaho and El Fabiolo.
After significant cold spells were forecast across Britain, Fry is yet to rule out the trip to Leopardstown, but is also considering races closer to home for the Grade 2 winner, who has won both his completed starts this season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'He rode three lots this morning' - Nico de Boinville back 15 days after breaking collarbone
- Turnover up but profits down at Arena Racing Company in 2022 according to latest accounts
- Trainers just want a 'fair share' of racecourse income to go to prize-money - NTF chief responds to Martin Cruddace interview
- Crucial affordability checks debate to take place on February 26
- 'We don't need exhibitions, we need competition' - David Elsworth laments campaigning of Constitution Hill
- 'He rode three lots this morning' - Nico de Boinville back 15 days after breaking collarbone
- Turnover up but profits down at Arena Racing Company in 2022 according to latest accounts
- Trainers just want a 'fair share' of racecourse income to go to prize-money - NTF chief responds to Martin Cruddace interview
- Crucial affordability checks debate to take place on February 26
- 'We don't need exhibitions, we need competition' - David Elsworth laments campaigning of Constitution Hill