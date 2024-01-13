'We've given ourselves the option' - Harry Fry ponders Dublin Racing Festival entry for Boothill

Boothill could bid to complete another successful foray to Ireland for Harry Fry after the trainer confirmed the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase remained under consideration for the yard's leading chaser.

The nine-year-old is one of two British runners with an entry at the Dublin Racing Festival next month alongside the James Owen-trained Burdett Road, and could take on a strong field in the Grade 1 chase on February 4, which features entries from Dinoblue, Allaho and El Fabiolo.

After significant cold spells were forecast across Britain , Fry is yet to rule out the trip to Leopardstown, but is also considering races closer to home for the Grade 2 winner, who has won both his completed starts this season.