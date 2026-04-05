- More
'We've been trying to do something about it for a while' - but what can be done to boost the Easter racing programme in Britain?
Britain's slightly subdued Easter programme has been defended by the BHA's director of racing Richard Wayman, who did however hint that more could be made of the bank holiday Monday.
While Fairyhouse's three-day Irish Grand National meeting is replete with high-quality races, the most high-profile action in Britain is the All-Weather Championship finals card at Newcastle on Good Friday and Saturday's £300,000 meeting at Musselburgh.
"We've been trying to do something about it for a while," said Wayman, who was at Musselburgh for the inaugural running of its Listed Goliath Cup. "I remember speaking with Channel 4, when they were televising racing, about their frustrations over the quality of racing over Easter.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Field Of Gold camp targeting Group 2 return this month in warm-up for Lockinge at Newbury
- Middle East oil shock: the price of keeping racing on the road as fuel prices soar
- 'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner
- Nicky Henderson considering pitting Jonbon against stablemate Jango Baie as he ponders Aintree Grade 1 options
- WATCH: find out about Khadijah Mellah's journey in the sport in episode eight of our video series Racing Unfiltered
- Field Of Gold camp targeting Group 2 return this month in warm-up for Lockinge at Newbury
- Middle East oil shock: the price of keeping racing on the road as fuel prices soar
- 'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner
- Nicky Henderson considering pitting Jonbon against stablemate Jango Baie as he ponders Aintree Grade 1 options
- WATCH: find out about Khadijah Mellah's journey in the sport in episode eight of our video series Racing Unfiltered