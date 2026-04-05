'We've been trying to do something about it for a while' - but what can be done to boost the Easter racing programme in Britain?

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Britain's slightly subdued Easter programme has been defended by the BHA's director of racing Richard Wayman, who did however hint that more could be made of the bank holiday Monday.

While Fairyhouse's three-day Irish Grand National meeting is replete with high-quality races, the most high-profile action in Britain is the All-Weather Championship finals card at Newcastle on Good Friday and Saturday's £300,000 meeting at Musselburgh.

"We've been trying to do something about it for a while," said Wayman, who was at Musselburgh for the inaugural running of its Listed Goliath Cup. "I remember speaking with Channel 4, when they were televising racing, about their frustrations over the quality of racing over Easter.