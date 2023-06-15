Racing Post logo
'We've been priced out' - Paul Henderson quits training after 18 years

Members of the racing industry can apply for financial support
Paul Henderson: will take up horse dentistry after being priced out of trainingCredit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Henderson has sent out the final runner of his 18-year training career after announcing plans to quit and take up horse dentistry due to being priced out of the racing industry.

The final horse will leave Henderson's yard in Whitsbury, Hampshire, on Thursday morning after the trainer conceded he was no longer able to afford quality horses at a value price. He typically thrived with horses bought for around 20,000gns, but said similar youngstock now cost more than double that price.

Henderson trained a total of 141 winners over both codes in Britain and was a regular winner at Fontwell, Newton Abbot and Plumpton, while prolific winner Doitforthevillage was his most highest-profile horse.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 12:59, 15 June 2023
