'We've always liked him a lot' - confidence growing as Gosdens' Guineas contender is cut again for Newmarket

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Positive noises from Ireland about Albert Einstein have done nothing to dent the optimism in the Publish camp over the colt's Betfred 2,000 Guineas prospects and John and Thady Gosden's colt has been another market mover this week.

A Juddmonte homebred, Publish showed promise on his three starts as a juvenile, winning his maiden at Sandown in July and then running a length second to possible Guineas rival Bow Echo in a Listed race at Haydock in September.

Rather than have another run at the backend of the year, connections decided to allow the son of Kingman to fill his frame over the winter and the signs at home have been encouraging. He has steadily shortened in the betting in the early part of the year and was cut to 10-1 (from 12) by the sponsors on Tuesday morning.