Wetherby in a 'race against time' to ensure Charlie Hall goes ahead after waterlogging forces Friday abandonment

Friday's jumps meeting at Wetherby has been called off due to waterlogging and the track's showpiece Charlie Hall Chase day on Saturday hangs in the balance with another inspection required.

The track failed a 7am inspection with standing water in places. Close to 50mm of rain has fallen at the Yorkshire racecourse in recent days.

Conditions are set to remain dry before Saturday's card but a 7am inspection is expected to be formally announced this morning.

Clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said on Friday morning: “We hope to race tomorrow but it is a hope, not a guarantee. It is due to be a dry day and it’s a race against time.

"We're hopeful. We've still got standing water on the track which has forced the abandonment this afternoon. We've got bright conditions for everything to work in our favour. It's a dry day today, breezy and river levels falling. We've seen our own internal dikes drop a little bit but all of those things have got to work to the best of their abilities.

"If it works as I expect it to, hopefully we'll have a fighting chance. We'll no doubt we'll be inspecting at 7am on Saturday morning to confirm whether that takes place."

Saturday's Charlie Hall is set to feature a clash between top-class staying chasers Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor.

Wetherby is one of two jumps meetings set to be broadcast on ITV this Saturday alongside Ascot, where conditions are soft, with heavy places on the hurdle course.

There was more positive news at Huntingdon as Sunday's card passed an inspection on Friday morning. There had been a risk of flooding with heavy rainfall forecast on Thursday night, but less than the forecast amount arrived.

Meetings at the Newmarket and the Curragh on Saturday and Sunday respectively are set to be staged on heavy ground, while conditions are soft at Cork for Sunday's jumps card.

