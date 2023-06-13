'We're still here and we're still punching' - James Horton back among the winners amid John Dance turmoil

Trainer James Horton stressed "we are still punching" after sending out his first winner since becoming engulfed in the turmoil surrounding owner John Dance.

Dance is being investigated over criminal offences of fraud and money laundering, with a potential black hole of more than £80 million reported in client assets and money associated with his wealth management business.

His assets were originally frozen as part of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) probe and it was only late last month that the BHA allowed his horses to race, under the banner of Coverdale Stud or Titanium Racing.