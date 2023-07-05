Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We're on a fantastic journey with her' - Emily Upjohn's owner hoping Arc dream lives on with Eclipse glory on Saturday

Emily Upjohn: filly produced a classy performance
Emily Upjohn: winner of the Coronation Cup in JuneCredit: Warren Little

The co-owner of Emily Upjohn believes his dream horse has the speed and raw talent to cope with the drop back in trip for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse in a season he hopes will be crowned by a crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has been vying for favouritism this week with Paddington, who has been well backed for the traditional clash of the generations at Sandown after impressive wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.

Emily Upjohn came agonisingly close to winning last year's Oaks after missing the break, but she fared better on her most recent Epsom start, when comfortably landing the Coronation Cup under Frankie Dettori last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 19:36, 5 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain