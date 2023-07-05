'We're on a fantastic journey with her' - Emily Upjohn's owner hoping Arc dream lives on with Eclipse glory on Saturday

The co-owner of Emily Upjohn believes his dream horse has the speed and raw talent to cope with the drop back in trip for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse in a season he hopes will be crowned by a crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has been vying for favouritism this week with Paddington, who has been well backed for the traditional clash of the generations at Sandown after impressive wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.

Emily Upjohn came agonisingly close to winning last year's Oaks after missing the break, but she fared better on her most recent Epsom start, when comfortably landing the Coronation Cup under Frankie Dettori last month.