'We're hopeful she might be able to overcome that' - trainer hoping wide draw doesn't scupper 66-1 last-time-out winner

Trainer Lisa Williamson has been absent from the winner's enclosure at Wolverhampton since April last year, but she hopes shock Haydock winner Loco Lobo can end that run in the 5f handicap (8.00 ) on Saturday evening.

The all-weather venue is Williamson's most successful track with 25 winners, and the five-year-old bids to end a 44-runner drought for the trainer at Dunstall Park.

Williamson said: "She's in good form, but she's just not got the best of draws in stall nine. It isn't ideal where she's coming from but we're hopeful she might be able to overcome that."

Loco Lobo provided the Cheshire-based trainer with her second success of the year when she obliged at 66-1 at Haydock in late July, but Williamson believes that was not a fluke.

Unexposed; popped up at 66-1 at Haydock 7 weeks ago; other pace on show; not ideally drawn

Williamson said: "She's always been a nice filly and it was great she showed that last time. We were looking at taking her back there again but the ground would be too dry for her there. We've had a good bit of success at Wolverhampton in the past and we're hoping she'll put in another good run."

Loco Lobo was partnered by Mollie Phillips to her Haydock success, but she will be up against her when partnering Alfred Cove. The four-year-old is one of two runners in the contest for Tony Carroll, who also saddles Under Curfew.

Three course-and-distance winners line up in Admirable Lad, Suanni and Next Second. However, all must bounce back from disappointing runs last time.

