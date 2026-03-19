'We're highlighting how good racing in the north can be' - Kelso primed for Go North weekend

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The Go North weekend has reached a new level this year according to Kelso's managing director Jonathan Garratt, whose venue is preparing for one of its biggest racedays in the jumps calendar on Saturday .

The Borders track is one of three northern venues to stage the series finale, in which horses must qualify in order to compete in each of the nine finals worth at least £40,000.

Kelso's card, which takes place in the middle of the Go North weekend alongside action from Musselburgh on Friday and Carlisle on Sunday , is also bolstered by a Listed mares' hurdle, and Garratt believes the three-day meeting is going from strength to strength.

"Every year the concept of the race series has grown and I think it's working really well," he said. "Owners and trainers now target these races in a much more serious way. They ensure that they're qualified and have it in mind throughout the season, which is exactly what we wanted.

"For racegoers, it's a weekend when we can really focus on the north and encourage people to think, 'Why don't I go for a long weekend and take in a weekend at Musselburgh, Kelso and Carlisle?'

"I think how the fixture fits into the programme works really well. We're putting on these finals for horses who have qualified predominately in Class 4 and 5 races. These are horses who aren't likely to go to Cheltenham and Aintree, but they're competitive and it creates some really good racing between those festivals."

The growing draw of the Go North series has been reflected in the quality of the racing, with the BHA pledging to raise the prize pot of the series final races to £45,000 next season and to £50,000 in 2028.

Jonathan Garratt: 'It's one of our top five fixtures of the year - it's definitely on the up' Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The meeting's success has attracted a growing number of runners from the south, with Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton all set to be represented on Saturday's card at Kelso.

"It's called the Go North series after all; a huge part of it is incentivising southern trainers to travel up to these tracks," said Garratt. "We were mindful when creating the series that we did want people in the south to think it's worth sending horses north to qualify.

"Although it's a big deal for our northern owners and trainers, it has to be a competition and you want that from all over Britain for it to really work and validate it. Like many ideas, it takes time to take root, but I think it really works and every year it seems to reach a new level.

"We've had strong entry numbers. We don't normally see 40 entries in a single race, but we did this time for one of our races at Kelso. It's one of our top five fixtures of the year and it's definitely on the up."

As well as a strong showing from southern-based horses, Garratt feels the Go North weekend has also grown in popularity among owners and racegoers since its introduction in 2020.

"The fact people are targeting these races creates a sense of anticipation now, which is what racehorse ownership is all about – getting excited about the big target ahead," he said.

"It's good, competitive racing; you can see three really good northern tracks and there's entertainment too. On our raceday, we're putting on an after-party following racing on Saturday. Hopefully we're putting our best foot forward and highlighting how good racing in the north can be."

Read more:

The importance of Go North weekend for all participants - and my best chance of a winner

Who to look out for at the Racing Post Go North finals - including a Willie Mullins-trained brother to Gaelic Warrior

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