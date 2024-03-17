'It's not Irish domination, it's Willie Mullins domination' - Ben Pauling ready to 'battle' to get British racing back on top
Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Ben Pauling has hit back over claims of an iron Irish grip on Grade 1 jump racing and said the real factor was the dominance of Willie Mullins.
Pauling, who saddled one of Britain's nine winners at the meeting last week and came agonisingly close to another, vowed the country's trainers were "going to give it one almighty kick" to compete.
He was speaking in the wake of BHA chief executive Julie Harrington's warning that Ireland's domination of the top races at the festival was becoming increasingly damaging for the sport.
Published on 17 March 2024
Last updated 18:00, 17 March 2024
