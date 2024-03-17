Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:35 CurraghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:35 CurraghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It's not Irish domination, it's Willie Mullins domination' - Ben Pauling ready to 'battle' to get British racing back on top

Ben Jones and Shakem Up'Arry are led back to the winner's enclosure
Ben Pauling: won with Shakem Up'Arry at Cheltenham last weekCredit: Patrick McCann

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Ben Pauling has hit back over claims of an iron Irish grip on Grade 1 jump racing and said the real factor was the dominance of Willie Mullins.

Pauling, who saddled one of Britain's nine winners at the meeting last week and came agonisingly close to another, vowed the country's trainers were "going to give it one almighty kick" to compete.

He was speaking in the wake of BHA chief executive Julie Harrington's warning that Ireland's domination of the top races at the festival was becoming increasingly damaging for the sport.  

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 17 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 17 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain