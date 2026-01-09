Kempton's Lanzarote card passes inspection but big meetings at Warwick and Fairyhouse succumb to the cold snap

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Lanzarote Hurdle meeting at Kempton will have the Saturday jumping stage all to itself following the cancellation of the day's other main meetings at Warwick and Fairyhouse.

Those two tracks were scheduled to form part of the ITV4 action and the channel will now show five all-weather races at Lingfield and two at Newcastle to go alongside the four at Kempton.

Following the cancellation of Warwick's Classic Chase fixture slightly earlier than the 8am inspection, all eyes were on Kempton to provide the action and the good news came with the meeting given the all-clear.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "We've given it the go ahead. It's a bit crispy on top but temperatures are now -0.5C, having been -1.5C, and that crispiness should be gone by 10am, hopefully. We're good, good to soft in places."

Revised ITV4 schedule

Kempton

1.30 Coral Juvenile Hurdle, 2m

2.05 Coral Handicap Chase, 3m

2.40 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

3.17 Coral Lanzarote Hurdle, 2m5f

Lingfield

1.10 Midnite Maiden Stakes, 1m2f

1.47 Join The Midnite Movement Handicap, 1m2f

2.20 Midnite Handicap, 5f

3.00 Bet Builder & Midnite Handicap, 5f

3.38 Midnite Handicap, 1m4f

Newcastle

3.10 Midnite Amateur Riders’ Handicap, 1m2f

3.47 Bet MGM Handicap, 1m

The meeting at Warwick, where five races were set to be broadcast on ITV4, was the day's first victim of the cold snap.

An update from the course read: "Unfortunately, we have failed this morning's inspection and today's racing has been abandoned. Whilst the majority of the track is raceable, the back straight remains frozen in areas.

"The contingency plan we put in place yesterday, using the outer hurdle line, has frozen under the sheets and is unraceable. With temperatures only forecast to rise above freezing by 10am and a high of 2C, there will not be sufficient improvement ahead of racing."

Fairyhouse officials pushed back the 7.30am inspection to 10am after temperatures dropped to lower than forecast at -3C overnight, but the course was still unraceable and the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Chase card was cancelled.

Clerk of the course Brian Hamilton said: "The temperature is still -1C with freezing fog and there's still frost in the ground. The fog isn't forecast to lift until 10.30am and we wouldn't be happy with going ahead, so we're going to have to cancel today's meeting."

Fontwell's meeting on Sunday is subject to an 8.30am inspection on raceday after the course passed a check on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures have risen to 5C and are expected to stay above freezing overnight.

Outlook for the weekend racing

Saturday

Fairyhouse Cancelled

Kempton RACING GOES AHEAD Good, good to soft in places

Lingfield (AW)

Newcastle (AW)

Warwick Cancelled

Wetherby Cancelled

Sunday

Chelmsford (AW)

Punchestown Fit for racing with the ground yielding to soft in places on the hurdle course and yielding to soft on the chase course

Kelso Cancelled

Fontwell INSPECTION 8.30am SUNDAY

