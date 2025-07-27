'We're all pumped' - meet the father, mother, son and daughter set to ride against each other in the same historic race

A father, mother, son and daughter are all set to ride against each other in the same race, in what is believed to be a remarkable first in British racing.

Tim Vaughan will saddle four horses in Newmarket's Town Plate, a charity race dating back to the 1660s, as he, wife Abbi and two eldest children, Edward and Grace, prepare to become rivals on the racecourse.

The Vaughan family admit "things are getting heated" in preparation for the world's longest Flat race, staged over three miles and six furlongs next month. Tim, 45, has lost almost two stone in his efforts, heading to the gym and taking up running with his wife before morning work at his jumps yard in Cowbridge.

Son Edward is already a successful amateur jockey and is said to be desperate to defeat his former Welsh champion point-to-point rider-father, while teenager Grace brings experience as a runner-up in the Horse of the Year show earlier this year.

Tim Vaughan said: "It's been real fun, we've been winding each other up and I'm trying to pick the fastest horse so that I win. We've had such a good time getting there, there's been so much camaraderie already.

"We've got four horses lined up and I'm definitely the most bullish as I'm choosing the horses. Me and Ed have a lot of competition for it, the girls are a little less aggressive.

"Ed thought Grace's was faster the other day and tried jocking her off, I'm trying to jock Abbi off and we're all scrambling! It's been carnage, things have been getting heated in the house. It's got me fitter and sharper, we're all pumped."

The family will look at fundraising for the event at Newmarket on August 23 in the coming weeks and also be recording a video diary to track the build-up, race and aftermath.

Vaughan said: "I think it's going to be the first time this has happened. It started as a laugh, I always said I wanted to ride in a race against my son before I was too old or incapable, so I thought we'd have some craic and I told him I'd beat him.

"We were chatting in the front room when we got accepted and I told Abbi and Grace, then my daughter said I want to do it. We turned around to Abbi, who didn't want to, and we said well you haven't really got an option now! She got on board then, she won a charity race at Chepstow years ago and always says she has a 100 per cent strike-rate.

"Abbi and I have been in the gym for months as I was so nervous about the fitness test, I'm 45 at the end of the day, but I've changed my lifestyle and diet. I've enjoyed it but it's been tough doing it alongside running the business."

