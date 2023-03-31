Welsh Grand National-winning trainer John Spearing dies at 82

John Spearing, who was Britain's second longest-serving trainer at the time of his retirement in January, has died at the age of 82.

He suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious gallops accident five years ago but still managed to continue training, despite long-term illness.

His daughter Teresa said on Friday: "Dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and passed away yesterday, it was very peaceful. He received excellent care in the Lawns Nursing Home in Kempsey."

Spearing's most famous horse was Run And Skip, who won the 1985 Welsh Grand National before finishing a close fourth behind Dawn Run in that season's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He first took out a permit in 1965 and won his first race under rules when Wrens Yarn - whom he rode himself - scored at Worcester in May 1969.

Other notable horses he trained included Simon, who landed the Racing Post Chase and Sky Bet Chase in 2007, and prolific Flat winners On Edge, Cree Bay, Rapid Lad, Lucedeo and A Sure Welcome.

Spearing won Listed races with Vax Lady, Vax Star, Croeso Croeso and Pintle. His final winner as a trainer was Danny Bleu, who took a 7f handicap at Chepstow last August.

Spearing's Kinnersley Partnership colours were in the winner’s enclosure at the same track over jumps this month thanks to Shutthegate, who moved to Henry Oliver after he handed in his licence.

The trainer, who partnered many winners for Spearing in his riding days and moved from his old yard in Abberley to Kinnersley this season, said: “It was lovely for Shutthegate to win and it was nice John could see it as he had been watching some of the racing in the last few weeks.

“John was a great trainer and he was very good to me in my riding career. He lived and breathed racing - that was his life. When I was champion conditional, John picked up my trophy as I was riding at Market Rasen.

"I was winding him up telling him there was no cheque for doing that! John was really good fun and a top man. He trained some great winners.”