'We'll put our head down and go for it' - Palmer keen on Guineas tilt with Stenton Glider

Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer is taking dead aim at the Qipco 1,000 Guineas with Stenton Glider after her narrow second in Saturday's Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

On only her second start and seasonal reappearance, Stenton Glider was beaten only by Remarquee at Newbury and Palmer is looking forward to a rematch with the winner in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 7.

"So many times you can run a maiden winner in a Classic trial and end up going home with your tail between your legs but we were really pleased with Stenton Glider," said Palmer. "We went there on Saturday in the hope there would be an awful lot more under the bonnet and I'm delighted that there was.

"We were beaten by a better filly on the day but things didn't go how we wanted them to. We wanted to take a lead but she rather got left in front. She went well clear of the third and I think for a moment she thought she'd done enough. Remarquee then challenged a long way to her left and probably went a length up but our filly was fighting back at the line."

Just a neck separated the first two at the post but while Remarquee is a general 6-1 chance for the Guineas, Stenton Glider is rated a 25-1 shot with the majority of bookmakers.

Palmer, who won the 2,000 Guineas with Galileo Gold in 2016 and landed the Irish Oaks with Covert Love in 2015, added: "We felt all spring a mile will suit her better and I think better ground will also suit her more. The 1,000 Guineas is very much in our mind.

"She's going to need to step forward a lot on what she did on Saturday but why shouldn't she on only her third start? She's a lively outsider and we'll put our head down and go for it."

Olivia Maralda, a non-runner in the Dubai Duty Free due to soft ground, is also bound for the 1,000 Guineas, with trainer Roger Varian content with having to miss Saturday's race.

"I really like what she's showing at home," said the Newmarket trainer. "She's only just starting to blossom and I'd like to run her in the Guineas. I was worried that running her on Saturday at not quite 100 per cent, in an energy-sapping race in very testing conditions, might actually work against us.

"She'll train the next two weeks into the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket. What I'm starting to see at home is quite a lot of quality coming through."

Meditate and Tahiyra head the 1,000 Guineas market at around 4-1, with Olivia Maralda available at 66-1.

