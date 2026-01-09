Racing Post logo
'The closer you get to a meeting the more people you're obliged to pay' - racecourses reveal the cost of cancelled fixtures

'On average I need every meeting to make around £75,000 just to break even'

Kelso: one of three tracks staging the Racing Post Go North Series finals this week
Kelso: will lose income in the region of £30,000 to £35,000 owing to the cancellation of Sunday's cardCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Many different parts of the racing industry lose out when a race meeting is cancelled, but the biggest hit is felt by the racecourses themselves.

Regardless of the size of a track, there are multiple costs incurred when putting on a fixture and a lot of those can be lost completely when the weather intervenes.

For many courses, the impact has become greater as insuring fixtures is not as common as in the past, meaning they are exposed to the elements in more ways than one.

author image
Reporter

