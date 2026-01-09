'The closer you get to a meeting the more people you're obliged to pay' - racecourses reveal the cost of cancelled fixtures

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Many different parts of the racing industry lose out when a race meeting is cancelled, but the biggest hit is felt by the racecourses themselves.

Regardless of the size of a track, there are multiple costs incurred when putting on a fixture and a lot of those can be lost completely when the weather intervenes.

For many courses, the impact has become greater as insuring fixtures is not as common as in the past, meaning they are exposed to the elements in more ways than one.