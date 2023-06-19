'We'll hang on' - Alan King to make late call on Trueshan Gold Cup run as Ascot officials prepare for rain

Alan King has said he will give the rain needed for Trueshan's participation in Thursday's Gold Cup every chance to arrive, with the trainer willing to leave a decision as late as possible due to the unsettled nature of the forecast at Ascot.

Nottingham's meeting on Monday was cancelled after 45mm of rain left the track waterlogged, but Ascot spent the day putting an additional 5mm of water on the straight course after receiving less than 2mm of rainfall.

Rain is forecast from 4am on Tuesday morning, with Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels stating forecasts range from 3mm to 15mm, and, as further showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, King is prepared to wait and see with popular stayer.

He said: "Nottingham's been abandoned due to waterlogging and Ascot missed most of it, so we can't win. We're going to have to hang on as long as possible and see if the rain does materialise, there's a chance they could get hit tomorrow or Wednesday so we'll wait and see."

Trueshan has three wins from four starts at Ascot, but is yet to run at the royal meeting due to the ground. In 2021, when Subjectivist won the Gold Cup, he was pulled out due to the ground being good to firm, while last year he did not run in either the Gold Cup, won by Kyprios, or the Queen Alexandra two days later because of the same reason.

Alan King: trainer of Trueshan Credit: Julian Herbert

His Gold Cup ambitions could once again be blighted by the same problem, and Stickels on Monday left the going as good to firm on the straight course and good, good to firm in places on the round, but said just how much of Tuesday's rain they get will determine the going description for day one with the amount expected up in the air.

"The honest answer is I've absolutely no idea how much rain we'll get," he said. "The forecasters can't agree, we're getting varying reports from 3mm to 15mm tomorrow.

"The rain threat is expected from 4am and should disappear by the afternoon. There's some rain out of northern France which is pushing through and it could be thundery. Our estimates range from 2-6mm, with a 30 per cent chance of 8mm, but if a thunder storm sits over you for a while you could get in excess of 15mm.

"We've had 2mm in the last five weeks, so we're due some at some point."

