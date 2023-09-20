'We’ll get her right and head to France' - Highfield Princess back for Abbaye challenge

John Quinn has not been deterred by Highfield Princess's below-par run in Ireland this month and has set his sights on the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Sunday week for his superstar mare.

The six-year-old disappointed in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh where a slow start proved costly and she could finish only fifth behind Moss Tucker in the Group 1.

On Monday, Quinn reported his stable star to be in good condition as she bids to land a fourth victory at the highest level. He said: "She seems fine and she came back from Ireland well and she’s grand. It didn’t work – these horses are not machines – but all being well we’ll run her in the Abbaye on Sunday week.

"She just missed the break and she slid a bit. At halfway it looked like she was going to finish last, but she did well to be fifth. She’s come back fine and I was happy with how she moved on Monday. We’ll get her right and head to France."

John Quinn: trainer of Highfield Princess

The multiple Group 1 heroine's last victory came in the Group 2 Qatar Stakes at Goodwood, and it is that performance that fills Quinn with confidence before the trip to Paris.

He added: "Her Goodwood run was right up there with the best of her runs from last year. She was also placed twice in two Group 1s in four days at Royal Ascot, which takes some doing.

"She’s had a great year. We know it didn’t work out in Ireland, but it’ll be a different day in France."

Prix de l'Abbaye (October 1)

Coral: 3-1 Highfield Princess, 5 Bradsell, Relief Rally, 8 Live In The Dream, 10 Art Power, Azure Blue, Moss Tucker, Nymphadora, Purosangue, 12 bar

Read these next:

Discount tickets, more betting staff and Robert Pires - Arc red carpet rolled out for British and Irish visitors

Favourite Vauban 16th in the list as weights for the Melbourne Cup are revealed

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.