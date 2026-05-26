'Well-camouflaged trap' - sympathetic John Gosden suggests how more Haydock drama could be avoided after his mare stepped in hole

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John Gosden has called on tracks to familiarise themselves with historical drainage lines to avoid a repetition of the "well-disguised trap" that forced Haydock to abandon three of its scheduled races on Saturday.

Friendly Soul , trained by Gosden and his son Thady, was pulled up after stepping in a hole around two and a half furlongs from the end of the opening Listed Hedge of Oak Stakes , and following an inspection a significant drainage issue was identified.

The remaining races on the round course were abandoned while the feature Sandy Lane and Temple Stakes were transferred to the course's inner track. The track's two-day meeting this week, on Friday and Saturday, has also been cancelled.

Speaking at Epsom's official gallops morning on Tuesday, Gosden said: "Friendly Soul is okay. I didn’t talk to the press at Haydock. The clerk of the course was under enough pressure without anyone yapping on the phone. It’s very unfortunate and very difficult.

"It’s an old drain. Interestingly enough, I have pictures of it. It was very well disguised down by the two and a half furlong mark. The track was in perfect order but that was a well-camouflaged trap.

"She went in about six inches. The stick is about 18 inches long and that’s gone in and it just keeps going. In the end you could get your arm in it and it was silty ground underneath."

Friendly Soul: none the worse for her Haydock mishap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A similar incident disrupted the action at Cheltenham on Trials day in January, while Goodwood lost two races on a recent Saturday card when heavy rain made the track slippery, and racing on the second day of the Chester May meeting was delayed for more than an hour after the bend was deemed unsafe.

Gosden expressed his sympathy for Haydock's clerk of the course Dan Cooper and suggested Cooper may not have received crucial documents that could have avoided the issue.

He said: "I think in fairness to the clerk I shouldn’t think he was given a proper map or study of where the old drains are. You could walk past that every day and never suspect it was there. It was fully understandable.

"They’re obviously going to be very careful with how they handle the outer course. I can’t go blaming anyone but the only thing I should say is in the past those old drains should have been mapped, so when the clerk of the course comes in he knows exactly where they are."

Friendly Soul is already a Group 1 winner courtesy of her success in the 2024 Prix de l'Opera and has entries in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on June 27 and Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 4.

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