'We'll be ready this year!' - Nicky Henderson makes Constitution Hill vow after full MOT that even included 'equine Specsavers'
Nicky Henderson has revealed Constitution Hill will start jumping again soon and vowed the brilliant 2023 Champion Hurdle winner would definitely be ready for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle as he plots his stable star’s latest comeback after a miserable spring.
Constitution Hill missed the Newcastle Grade 1 last season, eventually making a delayed reappearance when he returned from a year's absence with victory in the Christmas Hurdle. His season fell apart later with falls at Cheltenham and Aintree followed by a below-par run at Punchestown.
Despite those mishaps, Henderson said the eight-year-old was "still the best jumper over a hurdle in the world” and has taken heart from a summer MOT, which even included a trip to “equine Specsavers”, finding nothing amiss.
