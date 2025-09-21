Racing Post logo
premium

'We'll be ready this year!' - Nicky Henderson makes Constitution Hill vow after full MOT that even included 'equine Specsavers'

Nicky Henderson watches 3rd lot exercise on the all-weather at Seven Barrows Lambourn 16.9.25 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Nicky Henderson is confident he can get Constitution Hill back to his bestCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson has revealed Constitution Hill will start jumping again soon and vowed the brilliant 2023 Champion Hurdle winner would definitely be ready for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle as he plots his stable star’s latest comeback after a miserable spring.

Constitution Hill missed the Newcastle Grade 1 last season, eventually making a delayed reappearance when he returned from a year's absence with victory in the Christmas Hurdle. His season fell apart later with falls at Cheltenham and Aintree followed by a below-par run at Punchestown.

Despite those mishaps, Henderson said the eight-year-old was "still the best jumper over a hurdle in the world” and has taken heart from a summer MOT, which even included a trip to “equine Specsavers”, finding nothing amiss.

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

