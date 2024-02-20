'We'd have been happy if it stayed where it was' - Southwell switch a concern for Winter Derby hope Tyrrhenian Sea
Connections of last year's runner-up Tyrrhenian Sea warned that the extra distance and switch to Southwell may hinder his chances of going one better in the Winter Derby on Saturday.
One of only four non-turf Group races in Britain, the Winter Derby has been staged over ten furlongs at Lingfield since its inception in 1998 but was switched to Southwell under changes to the fixture list announced last year.
Due to the track's layout, it cannot stage races between a mile and a mile and three furlongs because of the bend, so the Winter Derby will be run over an extra furlong, something that was a slight concern for Tyrrhenian Sea's trainer Roger Varian.
Published on 20 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:30, 20 February 2024
