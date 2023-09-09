Homeless Songs ruled out of Matron clash with Dermot Weld stablemate Tahiyra

Homeless Songs will not take on high-class stablemate Tahiyra after she was declared a non-runner in Saturday's Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes (2.45 ) at Leopardstown.

The Dermot Weld-trained four-year-old had been set to clash with this year's Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes heroine Tahiyra in the mile contest, but was scratched at 9.25am after being found to be in season.

Homeless Songs, who brilliantly won the Irish 1,000 Guineas last year, has only been seen once this season when runner-up in the Heritage Stakes in April. She also finished fourth in the Matron Stakes a year ago.

Her defection means 12 are left to go to post in the Group 1, and Tahiyra is now the odds-on favourite at 10-11 to pick up her fourth top-level success.

Moyglare Stud Farm, owners of Homeless Songs, will still be represented in the Matron by the Paddy Twomey-trained Just Beautiful, who is now the 15-2 second favourite.

Market movers

Leopardstown

3.20: 5. Nashwa 4-1 (from 9-2), 3. Onesto 6 (from 13-2)

'We'd be unlucky if we got it' - Haydock not expecting thunderstorm for Sprint Cup

Haydock is unlikely to be affected by a thunderstorm during its Sprint Cup (3.35 ) card, with dry conditions expected for the Group 1 in Britain this afternoon.

The track sits on the edge of a yellow weather warning from the Met Office, which is in place from 2pm until 9pm, but officials believe they will be "unlucky" if it was to hit the meeting. The going is currently good, having been dry since the start of the month.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We were dry overnight again and the sun is beginning to break through the mist. It's set to be another dry day.

"We do have a slight risk of thunder, but that's towards the end of racing and we'd be unlucky if we were to get it."

Temperatures could reach 25C at Haydock, but they are expected to be higher at other tracks across Britain. It could reach 33C at Kempton, where the Group 3 September Stakes (1.35 ) is the feature, while precautions are in place at Ascot and Stratford, where it is forecast to be 32C and 31C.

Tellwright said: "A lovely day is forecast but we do have the usual precautions in place for today if they are needed."

The going at Leopardstown for the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival is good, good to firm in places following a dry Friday.

Temperatures will reach 25C at the track, with their eight-race card beginning at 1.45

Non-runners

Haydock

1.50: 7 Sir Busker

3.00: 15 Dark Island

5.15: 9 Arranmore

Leopardstown

2.45: 1 Homeless Songs

