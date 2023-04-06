Weather set fair for Lambourn Open Day with Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill the main attraction

The sun shone in Lambourn on Thursday and the weather is also set to play ball when the village hosts its annual Good Friday Open Day.

First staged in 1990, the event is run in memory of legendary broadcaster Sir Peter O'Sullevan and funds raised from the day will be distributed between the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Air Ambulance and other local causes.

Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows base is one of 27 yards that will open from 9am until 1pm and Constitution Hill, the trainer's latest Champion Hurdle hero, is due to be paraded at 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm, while former favourites Sprinter Sacre and Altior, who has recently recovered from a serious bout of colic, will also return to their one-time home.

Sprinter Sacre will parade as part of the afternoon entertainment alongside 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree and others.

Entry is free for children under 12, £15 for the whole day and £10 for the afternoon attractions, which start from 1pm and also include a showjumping competition and schooling demonstration featuring Sir Anthony McCoy, Constitution Hill's jockey Nico de Boinville and Jamie Osborne.

View the full .

There will also be an array of food stalls and trade stands as well as Freddie Tulloch's Outside Chance bar, and those in attendance – who are encouraged to bring cash – can visit the Lambourn Valley Equine Hospital and Oaksey House, the village's rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys.

Crowd numbers are likely to hinge on the weather, which is forecast to be dry. "By Friday, high pressure will start to get in charge of the weather across the UK," a Met Office spokesperson said on Thursday. "There will be cloud towards the west, but Lambourn might see it starting to break up, so some sunny spells could come through in the afternoon and it's generally pretty settled, looking to remain dry and calm, with not much in the way of wind.

"We're looking at 11C as a high, although it could go above that if we get the breaks in the cloud because there is more strength in the sun at this time of year."

Middleham also opens its doors to the general public on Good Friday and yards in the North Yorkshire training centre to visit include Karl Burke and Charlie Johnston's. The majority of stables will open from 9.30am until 1pm and there will be other activities through the day.

"Me and my team are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Spigot Lodge," said Burke. "Last year was a record-breaking one for our yard, our best-ever season with a record 119 winners and finishing sixth in the trainers' championship. Visitors will be able to meet many of those winners, including Royal Ascot Queen Mary Stakes winner Dramatised, and gain some insight into how we prepare our horses for the big day."

Further information about the events can be found at and .

Read these next: