'We wouldn't run away from Trueshan' - Adam Nicol excited for Sagaro bid with bargain buy Wise Eagle
Adam Nicol is relishing having a crack at Trueshan in Wednesday's Sagaro Stakes (3.15) with bargain-buy stable star Wise Eagle, who bids to put his name among the stars of the staying division and set up an ambitious bid for the Ascot Gold Cup this summer.
Owned by the Seahouses Syndicate and trained on the picturesque Northumberland Coast, the six-year-old cost just 7,000 gns at the 2020 Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training Sale and has been a revelation for connections, winning ten races since March 2021.
He provided Nicol with the biggest win of his training career when landing the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh on his last start – earning £51,540 in the process – and will be the handler's first runner at Ascot in the Group 3.
"It's a great story because he only cost the lads 7,000 gns and he's literally never stopped improving," Nicol said. "I actually started with him over hurdles when he finished runner-up as a 66-1 shot but he then got a haematoma on his knee.
"It was that and a frost, which meant I switched him back to the Flat in those jumpers' bumpers and he's kept on going from there. It's been remarkable."
Dual Group 1 winner and three-time Long Distance Cup hero Trueshan sets the standard in the field of six for the Sagaro, although he suffered a shock defeat behind Rajinksy in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham on his return last month.
However, Nicol is excited to see how Wise Eagle will fare against one the leading lights of the staying division, which could determine if they target the Gold Cup with him at Royal Ascot next month.
He added: "We wouldn't run away from Trueshan or the others. We saw from the last day when he got beat by Rajinsky, anything can happen. He might be or might not be good enough, but he deserves his chance and it'll be a cracking day for the lads.
"There's the conditions race [Queen Alexandra Stakes] at Royal Ascot if he runs well but gets beat, but if he wins or runs an absolute blinder, it'll be worth sticking him in the Gold Cup. There's no pressure to deliver, however. He's a marvellous horse and owes us all nothing, but we're not just there to make up the numbers."
Coltrane, who beat Trueshan in the Doncaster Cup last year before finishing runner-up to him in the Long Distance Cup, and Nottingham winner Rajinsky are among the opposition. Nate The Great and El Habeeb complete the line-up.
Nine have been declared for the other Group 3 on the card, the Commonwealth Cup Trial (3.50), in which last year's Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell is in line to make his comeback.
The son of Tasleet has not been seen since finishing fourth in the Phoenix Stakes behind Little Big Bear in August but is set to make his return from 270 days off the track.
His rivals include Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint hero Mischief Magic for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, while Group 2 winners Trillium and Marbaan, as well as Redcar Two Year Old Trophy winner Cold Case, are also among those declared.
Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail has not been declared for the Paradise Stakes (4.25), with a field of six set for the mile Listed contest including Champion Stakes third My Prospero.
Sagaro Stakes final field
Coltrane Oisin Murphy
Trueshan Hollie Doyle
Nate The Great William Buick
Rajinsky Harry Davies
Wise Eagle Danny Tudhope
El Habeeb Andrea Atzeni
Commonwealth Cup Trial final field
Mischief Magic William Buick
Trillium Pat Dobbs
Bradsell Hollie Doyle
Cold Case Clifford Lee
Desert Cop Oisin Murphy
Marbaan Jamie Spencer
Rousing Encore Danny Tudhope
The X O Rab Havlin
Magical Sunset Kevin Stott
