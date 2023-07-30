'We went up to my head lad John Lake's house and had a few' - Owen Burrows basking in the afterglow of a super Saturday

Owen Burrows, who enjoyed the finest day of his career on Saturday, was still catching up on all the well-wishes and messages he received 24 hours later.

Based in Lambourn, Burrows started training in 2016 and was in the spotlight thanks to Alflaila's Group 2 York Stakes success, which was quickly followed by Hukum capturing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

"If you can't be happy to do an interview with the press after a day like yesterday there's something wrong with you," he said on Sunday morning.

"It's been crazy with the messages of congratulations and I'm still barely halfway through replying – I've got loads to do. My wife Lynn has gone away with our kids this morning to see some of our family in Newmarket, so I've got a good afternoon ahead of me just to chill out and get through them all.

"We didn't go mad with celebrations as the guys coming back from York with Alflaila weren't back until late, while some of the staff were away on their weekends off.

"We went up to my head lad John Lake's house and had a few, but I hit a brick wall at about 10pm, having been up since 3.50am. We'll organise a proper party when everyone can attend."

Owen Burrows (left) with Hukum and Arif Mohammed at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

A former jump jockey whose time with Martin Pipe coincided with Tony McCoy's, Burrows worked for Sir Michael Stoute for a number of years before being headhunted by late Shadwell supremo Hamdan Al Maktoum, whose operation bred Hukum and Alflaila , to train in a private capacity, which has now expanded into a public role.

"I hope yesterday will have made an impact," he added. "Last year was a good year and we got a few new owners, so hopefully there are a few more knocking on the door and I'll have to build some new boxes.

"It would be great to have 60-70 horses on the books. That would be a manageable number especially with how hard it is with staff, although I do have a wonderful team here."

A return to York for the Juddmonte International on August 23 is an option for Alflaila, Burrows suggested, while Hukum will be prepared for October's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He is as short as 5-1 with BoyleSports to win that and was, along with Alflaila, reported in fine condition on Sunday morning.

