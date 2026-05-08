'We want to give it a big push' - Autism in Racing link up with DragonBet for this year's Great Big Ride

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Broadcaster Bobby Beevers has spearheaded the Autism in Racing project

Autism in Racing has teamed up with DragonBet in its bid to repeat its highly successful The Great Big Ride next month.

Racing bodies and individuals across the country are being asked to ride, walk and cycle over any distance on June 27 to raise cash and hopefully double the £5,000 that was raised last year.

This year, The Great Big Ride will be sponsored by bookmaker DragonBet, who are matching donations up to £5,000.

Jane Buick and her husband and leading jockey William are ambassadors for Autism in Racing. She said: "It was a hit in its first year and people contributed from everywhere really. We want to give it a big push this year. We want to at least double that.

"It's the same concept in that people can ride, cycle or walk but it's more about spreading the word about Autism in Racing. It's all about directing people to our website to find out about the free Autism in Racing racedays that we do."

She added: "It's about spreading the word about racing being more inclusive these days. There are connections across the board with our new partners DragonBet as their boss David Lovell has an autistic son Freddie, so he has first-hand experience of what it is all about going racing with an autistic child. I went to 1,000 Guineas day with our sons Thomas and Oscar and only lasted two races as it was so busy."

David Lovell of DragonBet said: “The Great Big Ride is a brilliant initiative and we are happy to support it. We sponsored the Autism in Racing day at Chepstow last year, when it was the first race meeting we were able to attend as a family. We plan to match any donations up to £5,000, so there’s £5,000 in the pot already.”

Founded in 2021 by Bobby Beevers, Autism in Racing is a community partner of the Racing Post. Find out more about The Great Big Ride here .

Read more:

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