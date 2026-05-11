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'We think he's just getting faster and faster' - no trip fears for Wathnan ahead of assault on Saturday's Lockinge Stakes
Wathnan Racing believe Damysus is getting faster and hold no fears about dropping him back to a mile in Saturday's BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (2.35).
The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old is vying for favouritism in the Newbury contest, having made a sparkling return in the Earl Of Sefton Stakes last month. That followed a strong end to last year, in which he won a French Listed race and the Group 3 Darley Stakes.
Damysus drops to the shortest trip he has encountered since making a winning debut in a Southwell novice over seven furlongs in December 2024. But Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown is confident the son of Frankel has the pace to deal with the Group 1 test of the Lockinge.
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